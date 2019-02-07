Forfar Athletic v Airdrieonians
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arbroath
|22
|16
|4
|2
|49
|20
|29
|52
|2
|Raith Rovers
|23
|11
|7
|5
|50
|30
|20
|40
|3
|East Fife
|22
|12
|2
|8
|36
|31
|5
|38
|4
|Forfar
|23
|11
|4
|8
|33
|35
|-2
|37
|5
|Montrose
|23
|9
|5
|9
|32
|36
|-4
|32
|6
|Airdrieonians
|23
|9
|4
|10
|33
|30
|3
|31
|7
|Stranraer
|21
|6
|5
|10
|26
|32
|-6
|23
|8
|Brechin
|22
|6
|4
|12
|28
|40
|-12
|22
|9
|Dumbarton
|23
|5
|6
|12
|33
|42
|-9
|21
|10
|Stenhousemuir
|22
|6
|1
|15
|22
|46
|-24
|19