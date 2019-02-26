Attempt missed. Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Dumbarton v Raith Rovers
-
Line-ups
Dumbarton
- 21Brennan
- 12Ferguson
- 18van Schaik
- 55Barr
- 2Ballantyne
- 10Forbes
- 6CarswellBooked at 23mins
- 8Hutton
- 11Barr
- 9Gallagher
- 20Thomas
Substitutes
- 1Smith
- 7Melingui
- 15Paton
- 16Armour
- 23Thomson
Raith Rovers
- 17Lyness
- 8GillespieBooked at 66mins
- 4Davidson
- 5Murray
- 3Crane
- 16FlanaganSubstituted forMcGuffieat 60'minutes
- 24Barjonas
- 14WedderburnSubstituted forMatthewsat 17'minutes
- 11Dingwall
- 9Buchanan
- 15Nisbet
Substitutes
- 1Thomson
- 12Matthews
- 18McKay
- 19Berry
- 20Watson
- 26McGuffie
- 27Bowie
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away9
Live Text
Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).
Foul by Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers).
David Ferguson (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by David Ferguson.
Attempt missed. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Grant Gillespie (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Grant Gillespie (Raith Rovers).
Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Cameron Ballantyne.
Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).
Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Craig McGuffie replaces Nathan Flanagan.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Cameron Ballantyne.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Cameron Ballantyne.
Attempt blocked. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Cameron Ballantyne.
Attempt missed. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).
Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Forbes (Dumbarton).
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Bobby Barr.
Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton).
Second Half
Second Half begins Dumbarton 2, Raith Rovers 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Dumbarton 2, Raith Rovers 1.
Attempt saved. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Dean Lyness.
Attempt saved. Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Nathan Flanagan.
Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nathan Flanagan (Raith Rovers).
Attempt missed. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nathan Flanagan (Raith Rovers).
Attempt saved. Euan Murray (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Henk van Schaik.
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 2, Raith Rovers 1. Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dom Thomas.