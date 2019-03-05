Scottish League One
Brechin19:45East Fife
Venue: Glebe Park

Brechin City v East Fife

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath27186355262960
2Forfar2714494038246
3Raith Rovers27129658362245
4East Fife25123104039139
5Montrose27105123542-735
6Airdrieonians27104133636034
7Dumbarton2787124447-331
8Stranraer2678113240-829
9Brechin2575133143-1226
10Stenhousemuir2673162650-2424
