Scottish League Two
Peterhead15:00Edinburgh City
Venue: Balmoor Stadium

Peterhead v Edinburgh City

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City23163445172851
2Peterhead21152444172747
3Clyde21143437181945
4Annan Athletic22104835251034
5Stirling218493029128
6Elgin2182113245-1326
7Cowdenbeath207492723425
8Queen's Park216692328-524
9Berwick2142152057-3714
10Albion2114161751-347
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories