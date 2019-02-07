Peterhead v Edinburgh City
-
- From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Edinburgh City
|23
|16
|3
|4
|45
|17
|28
|51
|2
|Peterhead
|21
|15
|2
|4
|44
|17
|27
|47
|3
|Clyde
|21
|14
|3
|4
|37
|18
|19
|45
|4
|Annan Athletic
|22
|10
|4
|8
|35
|25
|10
|34
|5
|Stirling
|21
|8
|4
|9
|30
|29
|1
|28
|6
|Elgin
|21
|8
|2
|11
|32
|45
|-13
|26
|7
|Cowdenbeath
|20
|7
|4
|9
|27
|23
|4
|25
|8
|Queen's Park
|21
|6
|6
|9
|23
|28
|-5
|24
|9
|Berwick
|21
|4
|2
|15
|20
|57
|-37
|14
|10
|Albion
|21
|1
|4
|16
|17
|51
|-34
|7