Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian, Aberdeen, Hampden

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Jeremy Toljan took a pay cut to join Celtic, says manager Brendan Rodgers. (Herald - subscription required)

Celtic trio Dedryck Boyata, Olivier Ntcham and Kieran Tierney are struggling to be fit for this month's Europa League tie with Valencia. (Sun)

Jose Mourinho says the most stressful match of his career was when his Porto side beat Celtic in the 2003 Uefa Cup final. (Scotsman)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he will move on players that cannot handle the increased competition caused by his January recruitment. (Herald - subscription required)

Gerrard says there were no January offers for Rangers left-back Lee Wallace. (Sun)

New Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara says his move to Ibrox shows his decision to leave boyhood heroes Arsenal for Dundee was the right decision. (Times - subscription required)

Caretaker boss Eddie May says Hibernian's January deadline signings Gael Bigirimana, Darnell Johnson and Marc McNulty were transfer targets of the club's former head coach Neil Lennon. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says the club could not make any deadline day signings because they had already used up their budget. (Sun)

McInnes says January recruit Greg Stewart will repay the faith shown in him by Aberdeen. (Daily Record)

The Scottish FA and Queen's Park are relaxed about negotiations over the the former's purchase of Hampden and expect the deal to be signed off next year, despite reported issues with Glasgow City Council. (Herald - subscription required)