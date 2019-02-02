Four Irish Cup ties called off as pitches freeze

From the section

Four of Saturday's eight Irish Cup ties have been postponed

Four of Saturday's Irish Cup sixth round matches have been postponed because of frozen pitches.

They are Glenavon's tie at home to Dungannon, Ballinamallard v Carrick, Warrenpoint's game with Queen's and Ballymena against Portadown.

The postponed games have been rearranged for Monday, 11 February.

Of the four games going ahead on Saturday, the tie of the round sees Irish Premiership leaders Linfield play champions Crusaders at Windsor Park.

Coleraine, the cup holders, are at home to Championship side Dergview.

Runaway Championship leaders Larne host top Amatuer League club Crumlin Star, while fellow Amateur League Premier Division team Larne Tech Old Boys host Strabane Athletic of the Intermediate League.