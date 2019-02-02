Irish Cup sixth round: Burns goal gives Crusaders win over Linfield in extra-time

Rory Hale of Crusaders and Linfield's Joel Cooper battle for possession at Windsor Park

A dramatic Billy Joe Burns strike one minute from the end of extra-time gave Crusaders a 2-1 Irish Cup sixth round victory over Linfield at Windsor Park.

After a goal-less 90 minutes Jordan Owens smashed the ball home in the 103rd minute but debutant Marek Cervenka levelled in the 117th minute.

Dean Shiels scored on his debut as Coleraine beat Dergview 3-1.

David McDaid netted twice as Larne saw off Crumlin Star 3-1 while Larne Tech Old Boys beat Strabane Athletic 3-1.

The other four scheduled ties - Ballinamallard v Carrick Rangers, Ballymena United v Portadown, Glenavon v Dungannon Swifts and Warrenpoint Town v Queen's University were postponed because of frozen pitches.

All those games have been rearranged for Monday 11 February with 19:45 GMT kick-offs.

Linfield had beaten Crusaders in the three league meetings between the sides this season but came out second best at Windsor Park as their hopes of a clean sweep of four domestic trophies came to an end.

Kyle McClean and Michael O'Connor struck the woodwork for Linfield in the second half while at the other end Niall Quinn cleared Matthew Snoddy's effort off the line in added time.

Substitute Owens smashed the ball home right-footed past Gareth Deane from the edge of the area but Czech forward Cervenka coolly slotted home the equaliser past Sean O'Neill after latching onto Rory Hale's poorly judged back-pass.

There was more drama to come however as former Blues player Burns fired a left-foot half-volley into the roof of the net to ensure his side's passage into the last eight.

The clubs will meet again in the County Antrim Shield final at Ballymena Showgrounds on Tuesday night.

Coleraine goalscorer James McLaughlin challenges Dergview goalkeeper Ruairi McElroy

Holders Coleraine's progress to the quarter-finals was never in doubt as they convincingly overcame Championship side Dergview at Ballycastle Road.

Ben Doherty put the Bannsiders in front in the third minute with a magnificent left-foot shot from 25 yards after running from halfway.

James McLaughlin doubled the lead with a volley into the net from close range after a Mark Edgar cross on 22 minutes.

Midway through the second half Shiels steered the ball in at the back post from Doherty's corner.

Larne clubs win home ties

Amateur League leaders Crumlin Star gave Championship pacesetters Larne a fright at Inver Park as Joe McNeill nipped in to flick the ball past the advancing Conor Devlin after 14 minutes.

Jeff Hughes restored parity by powering home a header from Martin Donnelly's corner 12 minutes later and McDaid then fired home a 66th-minute penalty after referee Shane Andrews adjudged that Ciaran Burns had handled inside the area.

The visitors continued to battle but McDaid's flicked goal from six yards out a minute from time gave the final scoreline a more comfortable look.

Another Amateur League outfit, Larne Tech Old Boys, saw off Intermediate League opponents Strabane Athletic in a match which saw four players sent-off.

Paul Maguire netted his 39th goal of the season in the 10th minute and Craig Todd was then on target twice to put the home side in control.

Substitute Aaron Patterson grabbed a consolation for Strabane, who had Kyle Harte sent-off in the second half following jostling in the middle of the pitch, Scott Todd of Larne Tech also seeing red for his part in the fracas.

Dylan Forbes was dismissed for a second yellow card offence and Luke McGeehan was shown a straight red card late on for a professional foul.