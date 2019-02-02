Saturday's Premier League reports

Tottenham 1-0 Newcastle

Tottenham moved into second in the Premier League as Son Heung-min struck late to deny a gallant Newcastle a point at Wembley Stadium.

The South Korean forward benefitted from a Martin Dubravka error with seven minutes left as his powerful 20-yard shot went under the Newcastle goalkeeper's body.

The away side were well organised and gritty throughout, with Fabian Schar's acrobatic goalline clearance to deny Christian Eriksen in the second half epitomising their spirit.

Rafael Benitez's side had chances of their own, with Salomon Rondon heading against the post with the score at 0-0 but their resistance was broken when substitute Fernando Llorente headed down for Son to score a ninth goal in his past 10th Spurs appearances.

The win means Mauricio Pochettino's side set a Premier League record as they reached 29 matches in a row without a draw, eclipsing Bolton's mark of 28 set in 2011.