Jasser Khmiri signs for Whitecaps FC to become first Tunisian MLS player

Jasser Khmiri becomes the first Tunisian MLS player after joining Whitecaps FC from Stade Tunisien

Tunisian defender Jasser Khmiri has signed for Vancouver-based MLS club Whitecaps FC, becoming the first Tunisian player to feature in Major League Soccer.

The 21-year-old centre-back has moved from Stade Tunisien on a three-year deal with an option to extend the agreement for another year.

"Jasser is a player who caught our eye thanks to his strong performances with the Tunisian U-21 national team," said Whitecaps FC head coach Marc Dos Santos.

"He's 6-foot-4, he has very good speed, and he's comfortable with the ball, which are all qualities we are looking for in a centre back," Dos Santos added.

Othman Kettani, the intermediary agent in Jasser's transfer, told BBC Sport that Jasser had been on Whitecaps' radar for some time.

"We have been following Jasser for a while. We believe he has great potential to make it in MLS," said Kettani.

"As the first Tunisian in MLS, Jasser will pave the way for a new window of opportunities for Tunisian and North African players to succeed in MLS."

As well as playing for Tunisia's youth teams, Khmiri has also been called up to the national team's squad on three occasions.

He made his professional debut for Stade Tunisien in May 2016, making 38 appearances and scoring three goals.