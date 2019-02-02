Hibernian job proves popular as club look for Neil Lennon's successor

Media playback is not supported on this device Hibs caretaker May not involved in new boss hunt

Hibernian have been inundated with applications for the head coach role made vacant after Neil Lennon's departure in midweek.

The Easter Road club have been keen to get January transfer window dealings out of the way before turning their attention to finding a successor.

The new head coach will also be allowed to bring in his own assistant.

But first-team coach Grant Murray and goalkeeper coach Alan Combe are expected to stay in their roles.

Caretaker boss Eddie May stressed again on Friday that he is not interested in the role permanently and is keen to return to his position in charge of the youth academy.

He and Murray will take charge of their second game on Saturday, at home to Aberdeen, having been given responsibility for Sunday's 3-1 win over St Mirren following Lennon's suspension.

Applications for the head coach vacancy are still being received, but the process is now under way with a list of potential interviewees being looked at early next week.

Former manager Alan Stubbs has made it known he would be keen on a return to Easter Road.

However, while the Englishman is not exactly being ruled out, it would be a major surprise should he be handed the job again.