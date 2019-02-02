Raith Rovers held by Forfar Athletic as Montrose hammer Brechin City

John Baird's equaliser extended Forfar's unbeaten league run

Raith Rovers failed to take full advantage of Scottish League One leaders Arbroath's inactivity as they were held at home by Forfar Athletic.

The Red Lichties are 12 points clear with a game in hand after their game was postponed because East Fife were on Challenge Cup quarter-final duty.

Montrose move up to fifth after hammering Brechin City 5-2 as Airdrieonians drew 2-2 with Dumbarton.

Stranraer's home game with bottom side Stenhousemuir was postponed.

On-loan Rangers midfielder Jamie Barnjonas fired Rovers into a first-half lead after a move involving their recent signing from Ross County, Tony Dingwall.

But John Baird's drive extended fourth-top Forfar's unbeaten league run to five games to leave their Kirkcaldy hosts with one win in their last four outings.

Montrose ended a run of three games without a win in emphatic style as they came back from 2-1 behind to beat visitors Brechin in their Angus derby.

Watson put the home side ahead from close range, but new signing from Peterhead Ross Kavanagh set up Euan Smith to equalise and Lewis Toshney, Brechin's new loan signing from Dundee United, gave the visitors the lead.

Iain Campbell set up Montrose's next two goals, Watson finding the top corner for his second to put the sides level at half-time then Euan Henderson heading the hosts into the lead.

Two strikes within a minute from Ryan Harrington and Craig Johnston completed the scoring.

Motherwell winger Dom Thomas marked the extension of his loan to Dumbarton by setting up one goal and scoring the other as the second-bottom side drew in Airdrie.

Veteran striker Darryl Duffy's close-range finish put the hosts ahead after two minutes, but Thomas set up Bobby Barr for a long-range equaliser after the break.

Leighton McIntosh fired the Diamonds back ahead, but Thomas' shot with four minutes remaining gave the Sons a point.