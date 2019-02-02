Rangers 4-0 St Mirren: Hosts 'could have had five' pens - Steven Gerrard

Referee Andrew Dallas awarded Rangers four penalties at Ibrox

Rangers were awarded "two definite and two debatable" penalties in their 4-0 Scottish Premiership win over St Mirren, but should also have had another, says manager Steven Gerrard.

The Ibrox side scored three of the four spot-kicks awarded by referee Andrew Dallas, but Gerrard conceded at least two were harsh on the bottom side.

James Tavernier scored twice and Jermain Defoe converted the fourth.

"There could've been five penalties, which is very strange," Gerrard said.

"We feel as if the officials have missed a clear one on Alfredo [Morelos]. Some you get, some you don't."

Tavernier slotted in the first after three minutes, but his second struck the outside of a post.

The Rangers captain made amends with a third penalty after the break, but passed up the chance of a hat-trick as Defoe scored the hosts' fourth spot-kick before Ryan Kent added a fifth goal.

Gerrard said the second and fourth awards were contentious but the first was "stonewall, 100% penalty".

"The second one is debatable and I'm not sure how much contact there was," he told RangersTV.

"But what I will say is that none of our players appealed or tried to get a penalty. Jermain has bounced right back up to get on with the game and we were awarded the penalty, so we'll take it."

St Mirren manager Oran Kearney agreed the first was a "definite penalty" but quibbled over the other three.

The Northern Irishman said he had a "good conversation" with Dallas but that there were "no histrionics".

"I just asked his opinion. He hadn't watched the penalties back," Kearney said.

"We just kept getting things thrown at us. I suppose it is human nature to think, 'God, how are we ever going to get something out of this?'"