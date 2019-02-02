Celtic: Andrew Gutman's loan to Nashville cancelled by MLS

Andrew Gutman played in a friendly for Celtic against Arbroath last month

New Celtic full-back Andrew Gutman's proposed loan to Nashville has been rejected by Major League Soccer.

The 22-year-old signed a three-and-a-half-year contract on Thursday with the Scottish Premiership leaders.

The Glasgow club wanted to send the American on loan to the United Soccer League side, but the MLS, which Nashville are due to join next year, refused to sanction the deal.

"We wish Andrew the best this season," said a Nashville statement.

Gutman, who had previously been on trial with Rangers, signed for Celtic on transfer deadline day along with fellow American Manny Perez.

Perez, a USA Under-20 international who also impressed on trial, is due to return to North Carolina on loan.

Gutman, who was with Indiana Hoosiers, last year won the Hermann Trophy, awarded annually to the best male and female college footballers in the United States.