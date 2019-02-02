Premier League: Tottenham, Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Southampton earn key wins

Gonzalo Higuain opened the scoring for Chelsea and scored a fine second goal as they hammered Chelsea

Gonzalo Higuain scored his first goals in English football to help Chelsea beat Huddersfield while Tottenham moved second in the Premier League table with a late victory over Newcastle.

Higuain's instinctive early finish and a fine effort from range in the second period were complemented by two Eden Hazard goals and a David Luiz strike as Maurizio Sarri's side moved fourth with a 5-0 victory over the Terriers.

Son Heung-min profited from an error by Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka to score the only goal of the game - his ninth goal in 10 Spurs matches - with seven minutes to spare at Wembley.

Southampton were denied a crucial win in their battle for survival when Burnley's Ashley Barnes converted a late penalty to cancel out Nathan Redmond's goal.

Burnley brought deadline day signing Peter Crouch on but Redmond again caught the eye. He has flourished under new manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, with all five of his goal involvements this season coming since the Austrian took charge in December.

Like Saints, Crystal Palace are also seven points clear of the relegation zone after Luka Milivojevic's penalty sent them on their way to a 2-0 win over Fulham at Selhurst Park. Deadline day signing Michy Batshuayi came off the bench to see a shot saved, allowing Jeffrey Schlupp to add a late second.

Wolves made it three Premier League wins in a row after their 3-1 victory at Goodison Park as Ruben Neves, Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker found the net to add to the pressure on Everton boss Marco Silva.

Brighton moved to 13th after sharing a stalemate at home to Watford, who failed to register a shot on target.