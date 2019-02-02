Match ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 3, FC Bayern München 1.
Bayern Munich beaten by Bayer Leverkusen as Borussia Dortmund extend title lead
Bayern Munich's hopes of a seventh successive Bundesliga title suffered a blow as Bayer Leverkusen came from a goal down to beat the champions.
Niko Kovac's side are now seven points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund who drew 1-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt.
Leon Goretzka's header gave Bayern the lead before Leon Bailey equalised with a brilliant 20-yard free-kick.
Leverkusen's Kevin Volland then fired in following a sweeping move and Lucas Alario's tap-in sealed the fightback.
The Argentine substitute was initially flagged offside, but the decision was overruled by VAR.
The defeat ended Bayern's run of seven consecutive league wins.
In Frankfurt, Dortmund took the lead in the 22nd minute through Germany midfielder Marco Reus, who struck his low effort past goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.
Reus also hit the woodwork with another effort, moments later.
Serbia striker Luka Jovic levelled for the home side 14 minutes later with a close-range strike.
Dortmund now have 49 points while Bayern remain on 42. Third-placed Borussia Monchengladbach could draw level on points with Bayern if they defeat Schalke later on Saturday.
Line-ups
B Leverkusen
- 1Hrádecky
- 23Weiser
- 4Tah
- 5Bender
- 18WendellBooked at 75mins
- 29HavertzSubstituted forBaumgartlingerat 45+1'minutes
- 20AránguizBooked at 34mins
- 10Brandt
- 38BellarabiBooked at 33minsSubstituted forSampaio Filhoat 90+2'minutes
- 31Volland
- 9BaileySubstituted forAlarioat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Dragovic
- 7Sampaio Filho
- 13Alario
- 15Baumgartlinger
- 16Jedvaj
- 28Özcan
- 30Schreck
Bayern Munich
- 26Ulreich
- 13Ferreira de SouzaSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 79'minutes
- 4Süle
- 5Hummels
- 27Alaba
- 32KimmichBooked at 36mins
- 18Goretzka
- 25MüllerSubstituted forGnabryat 74'minutes
- 11RodríguezSubstituted forDaviesat 77'minutes
- 29ComanBooked at 52mins
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 17Boateng
- 19Davies
- 22Gnabry
- 33Mai
- 35Renato Sanches
- 36Früchtl
- Referee:
- Tobias Stieler
- Attendance:
- 30,210
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 3, FC Bayern München 1.
Attempt blocked. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Renato Sanches.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a set piece situation.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Wendell (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Alario (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Paulinho replaces Karim Bellarabi.
Foul by Renato Sanches (FC Bayern München).
Mitchell Weiser (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
VAR: Goal. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Delay in match (FC Bayern München). Video Review.
Goal!
Goal! Bayer 04 Leverkusen 3, FC Bayern München 1. Lucas Alario (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Julian Brandt.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Lucas Alario replaces Leon Bailey.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leon Bailey (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Hand ball by Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München).
Foul by Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München).
Julian Brandt (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Leon Bailey (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Renato Sanches replaces Rafinha.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jonathan Tah.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Alphonso Davies replaces James Rodríguez.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich following a set piece situation.
Foul by Charles Aránguiz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Wendell (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Wendell (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Serge Gnabry replaces Thomas Müller.
Attempt blocked. James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) header from very close range is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Niklas Süle.
Foul by Karim Bellarabi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2, FC Bayern München 1. Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Karim Bellarabi.