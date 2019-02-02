Emiliano Sala: Cardiff and Bournemouth pay tribute before Premier League match
-
- From the section Cardiff
Cardiff City supporters paid emotional tributes to Emiliano Sala in the club's first home game since he disappeared.
Sala and pilot David Ibbotson were on a light aircraft that went missing over the Channel Islands on 21 January.
A mosaic in the national colours of the Argentine striker was displayed by fans during a minute's silence before Saturday's match against Bournemouth.
When Bobby Reid scored in the fifth minute for Cardiff, the players held aloft a t-shirt displaying Sala's face.
'Loved forever more'
Cardiff signed Sala from Nantes in a club-record deal during the transfer window but the plane carrying him and Ibbotson disappeared from radar on its way to Cardiff airport.
Prior to kick-off in Saturday's fixture, electronic advertising boards around the stadium displayed the words "For Emiliano" and "For David".
In the official match programme - which carried Sala's face on its cover - the club wrote: "Emiliano is not with us this afternoon but we are praying for him and David."
A banner held by fans read: "We never saw you play and never saw you score but Emiliano, our beautiful Bluebird, we will love you forever more."
'Football a nice sideshow on night of tributes'
BBC Sport's Michael Pearlman at Cardiff City Stadium
Cardiff City's supporters ensured Emiliano Sala was always at the forefront of people's thoughts on an emotionally charged evening in Cardiff.
The Bluebirds faithful sang Sala's name throughout, while the Cardiff players raced for the touchline to lift a shirt adorned with his picture when they opened the scoring,
This is a football club and a city that are still hurting and struggling to come to terms with the disappearance of their record signing, but he remains very much in everyone's thoughts.
Despite what Bill Shankley said, football is not more important than life and death and at the Cardiff City Stadium the football was a nice sideshow on a night of tributes, rather than the other way around.