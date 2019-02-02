Emiliano Sala: Cardiff and Bournemouth pay tribute before Premier League match

A mosaic in the colours of Argentine striker Sala showed his name before kick-off

Cardiff City supporters paid emotional tributes to Emiliano Sala in the club's first home game since he disappeared.

Sala and pilot David Ibbotson were on a light aircraft that went missing over the Channel Islands on 21 January.

A mosaic in the national colours of the Argentine striker was displayed by fans during a minute's silence before Saturday's match against Bournemouth.

When Bobby Reid scored in the fifth minute for Cardiff, the players held aloft a t-shirt displaying Sala's face.

'Loved forever more'

Some fans wore t-shirts pointing to Sala and Cardiff's nickname

Cardiff signed Sala from Nantes in a club-record deal during the transfer window but the plane carrying him and Ibbotson disappeared from radar on its way to Cardiff airport.

Prior to kick-off in Saturday's fixture, electronic advertising boards around the stadium displayed the words "For Emiliano" and "For David".

In the official match programme - which carried Sala's face on its cover - the club wrote: "Emiliano is not with us this afternoon but we are praying for him and David."

A banner held by fans read: "We never saw you play and never saw you score but Emiliano, our beautiful Bluebird, we will love you forever more."

Fans have left flowers outside the Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff goalkeeper Neil Etheridge displays the t-shirt showing Sala's face that players wore to warm up

One bunch of flowers showed Sala in a split strip of former club Nantes and Cardiff

Sala's face was on the front of the match programme

Bobby Reid lifted a t-shirt showing Sala's face when he scored early on

Some fans placed messages or poems for Sala

Some Cardiff fans wore daffodils to honour Sala

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock had said the disappearance of Sala had led to his worst week in football

Captains Sol Bamba and Andrew Surman laid flowers in the middle of the pitch before kick-off

'Football a nice sideshow on night of tributes'

BBC Sport's Michael Pearlman at Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City's supporters ensured Emiliano Sala was always at the forefront of people's thoughts on an emotionally charged evening in Cardiff.

The Bluebirds faithful sang Sala's name throughout, while the Cardiff players raced for the touchline to lift a shirt adorned with his picture when they opened the scoring,

This is a football club and a city that are still hurting and struggling to come to terms with the disappearance of their record signing, but he remains very much in everyone's thoughts.

Despite what Bill Shankley said, football is not more important than life and death and at the Cardiff City Stadium the football was a nice sideshow on a night of tributes, rather than the other way around.