Irish Cup quarter-finals: Holders Coleraine face Larne test

Coleraine defeated Larne in last year's Irish Cup semi-finals

Irish Cup holders Coleraine will take on Championship leaders Larne in the quarter-finals while Crusaders will host Ballymena or Portadown.

Glenavon or Dungannon Swifts will face Championship opposition after being drawn at home against Ballinamallard United or Carrick Rangers.

The other game sees Amateur League side Larne Tech OB take on Warrenpoint Town or Queen's University.

The quarter-finals will take place on 1/2 March.

Larne will have home advantage over the Bannsiders in what will be repeat of last year's semi-final, which Coleraine won 3-1.

Four sixth round matches were postponed on Saturday because of frozen pitches.

The Glenavon v Dungannon, Ballinamallard v Carrick, Warrenpoint v Queen's and Ballymena v Portadown matches have bee rearranged for Monday, 11 February.