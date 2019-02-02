Ben Turner: Mansfield Town sign former Burton defender

Ben Turner made 27 appearances for Burton this season and played in both legs of their League Cup semi-final loss to Manchester City

Mansfield Town have signed defender Ben Turner until the end of the season after his contract with Burton Albion was cancelled on transfer deadline day.

The 31-year-old centre-back made 31 Premier League appearances for Cardiff in the 2013-14 season.

He also scored a dramatic equaliser against Liverpool in the 2012 League Cup final at Wembley, which Cardiff eventually lost 3-2 on penalties.

"I'm absolutely delighted to sign," Turner told the Mansfield website.

"It's obviously a club that's going places. The league table shows that the club has a massive chance of a getting promoted and I'm just really happy to join and be part of that."

Mansfield remain second in League Two after beating Macclesfield Town 3-1 on Saturday.

