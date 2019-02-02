Premier League quick stats: Chelsea, Son, Fulham, Barnes

Chelsea, inspired by Eden Hazard and Gonzalo Higuain, were back to their free-scoring best against Huddersfield

Eden Hazard and Gonzalo Higuain starred as Chelsea cruised to victory over Huddersfield, while Fulham's London derby woes continued with defeat at Crystal Palace.

Elsewhere, an impressive Wolves continued their free-scoring form with a win at Goodison Park and Son Heung-Min's late goal against Newcastle ensured Tottenham's victory and that their run of games without a draw went on.

Brighton drew a home blank again as they shared the points with Watford, and Burnley, who drew with Southampton, finally won a spot-kick.

Here are the best of the Premier League stats: