Premier League quick stats: Chelsea, Son, Fulham, Barnes
- From the section Premier League
Eden Hazard and Gonzalo Higuain starred as Chelsea cruised to victory over Huddersfield, while Fulham's London derby woes continued with defeat at Crystal Palace.
Elsewhere, an impressive Wolves continued their free-scoring form with a win at Goodison Park and Son Heung-Min's late goal against Newcastle ensured Tottenham's victory and that their run of games without a draw went on.
Brighton drew a home blank again as they shared the points with Watford, and Burnley, who drew with Southampton, finally won a spot-kick.
Here are the best of the Premier League stats:
- Chelsea's thumping win over Huddersfield saw them score five goals in a Premier League game for the first time since December 2017, when they beat Stoke 5-0 at Stamford Bridge.
- Hazard netted twice to register his 200th and 201st goal involvements in his top-flight league career (117 goals, 84 assists), with 130 of those coming at Chelsea.
- Meanwhile, January arrival Higuain became the first Chelsea player to score twice on his home league debut for the club since Mario Stanic did against West Ham in August 2000.
- Defeat at Selhurst Park means Fulham are the first side in English top-flight history to lose eight consecutive London derby matches.
- And the Cottagers shipped two more goals against the Eagles meaning they have conceded more away goals than any other Premier League team this season (32).
- Tottenham beat Newcastle at Wembley in the early game, meaning they have gone 29 games without a draw in the Premier League, a new record, beating Bolton's previous best of 28 set in 2011.
- Wolves' 3-1 win at Everton was their 11th of the season - their joint-highest tally in a single Premier League campaign, alongside the 2010-11 season.
- Nuno Espirito Santo's side have scored 3+ goals in three consecutive top-flight matches for the first time since March 1980.
- Brighton have failed to score in three consecutive home games in all competitions (W0 D2 L1) for the first time since January 2016.
- Ashley Barnes' injury-time penalty ended Burnley's run of 67 Premier League games without a spot-kick which was the longest current run of any side in the 2018-19 edition of the competition.