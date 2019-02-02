African Champions League: TP Mazembe beat Club Africain 8-0 to set new record

African Champions League trophy

TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo crushed Tunisia's Club Africain 8-0 on Saturday to achieve a record winning margin for an African Champions League group match.

The five-time African champions overtook the mark set 18 years ago by Ivory Coast's ASEC Mimosas when they beat CR Belouizdad of Algeria 7-0.

Moroccan club Difaa el Jadida hold the record for a single-match winning margin at any stage of the Champions League after a 10-0 win over Benfica of Guinea-Bissau last season.

Mazembe ran riot in Lubumbashi just 14 days after suffering a three-goal defeat away to surprise Group C pacesetters CS Constantine of Algeria.

Constantine top the table with six points, Mazembe have three and Club Africain none in a group reduced to three clubs after Ismaily of Egypt were disqualified for crowd violence.

If Mazembe avoid defeat away to former champions Club Africain in Tunis on 12 February, they and Constantine will secure quarter-finals places in the elite African club competition.

The home side netted four times in each half with Kevin Mondeka, Jackson Muleka and veteran Tresor Mputu scoring two each and Mika Miche and Elia Meschak one apiece.

Mazembe are among the favourites to win the Champions League this season along with holders Esperance of Tunisia, Al Ahly of Egypt and Wydad Casablanca of Morocco.

Wydad became the first team to win away in Group A with a first-half penalty converted by Mohamed Nahiri earning a 1-0 victory over lacklustre Lobi Stars of Nigeria in Enugu.

The Moroccans had a genuine penalty appeal rejected by the DR Congo referee before Mohamed Ounajem was fouled and Nahiri sent Olufemi Kayode the wrong way on 19 minutes.

Ahmed Tagnaouti of Wydad was the busier goalkeeper and did well to get down and push away a Yaya Kone header before half-time on a scorching afternoon in Nigeria.

Wydad squandered a chance to increase their lead midway through the second half when Kayode saved another penalty, this time taken by Ounajem.

Lobi offered little going forward and when they occasionally threatened, Tagnaouti was there to thwart them and ensure the Moroccans retained their advantage.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad have six points with the South Africans occupying first place on head-to-head records having won 2-1 when the clubs met in Pretoria last month.

ASEC Mimosas of the Ivory Coast and Lobi have three points each and need wins on 12 February against the teams they were beaten by this weekend to get back in contention.

Guinean outfit Horoya AC were rewarded for spending a week in Zimbabwe preparing to play FC Platinum when they won 1-0 thanks to a 51st-minute penalty from Marius Assoko in Bulawayo.

Orlando Pirates of South African and Esperance, who clash later Saturday in Soweto, and Horoya have four points each and Platinum just one.

Record eight-time champions and Group D leaders Ahly will also be in action later on Saturday, at home to Simba SC from Tanzania in Mediterranean city Alexandria.