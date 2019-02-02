Neymar: Paris St-German tell Neymar 'do not change anything' after poll

Neymar has scored 20 goals for Paris St-Germain this season

Paris St-Germain have reacted angrily to a poll which found 84% of the French population believe that their forward Neymar "provokes defenders".

The world's most expensive signing also "practises a dangerous game", according to the French radio station RTL poll.

Neymar was told by Strasbourg's Anthony Goncalves "don't go blubbering" after going off injured last month.

PSG responded to the poll by posting a video of Neymar's flicks and tricks on their website.

The video was posted with the heading "do not change anything".

Neymar will miss both legs of PSG's Champions League tie against Manchester United after being ruled out for 10 weeks with a broken metatarsal.

The Brazil forward, who cost PSG 222m euros (£200m) from Barcelona in 2017, suffered the injury in a 2-0 French Cup victory over Strasbourg on 23 January.

Neymar was fouled three times in a few seconds by Moataz Zemzemi during the tie.

He responded by doing a "rainbow flick" over the head of Zemzemi but had to come off injured.

"It's Neymar's style, but don't come and complain when you get kicked," said Strasbourg midfielder Goncalves afterwards.

PSG released a statement on Saturday questioning the credibility of the poll.

"We say stop to these pseudo-polls which will have no other effect than to move away from our championship the greatest geniuses of this football which is our shared passion," added the statement.