Everton Ladies1B'ham City Women3

Everton Ladies 1-3 Birmingham City Women: Ellen White nets twice in WSL away win

Ellen White scored a goal in each half at Haig Avenue

England's Ellen White scored twice as Birmingham City Women came from behind to beat Everton Ladies in Southport.

The Women's Super League strugglers led when Inessa Kaagman found space to unleash an angled right-foot screamer from 15 yards on eight minutes, beating City's Hannah Hampton at the near post.

Hayley Ladd then levelled within a minute with a stunner of her own, a dipping right-foot volley on the turn.

White struck in each half to settle the outcome for fourth-placed Birmingham.

First, she scrambled in from a corner on 34 minutes before heading a killer third on 67 minutes.

Seven minutes later, Blues keeper Hampton then went to her right to save Kaagman's penalty to ensure a victory which narrows the gap on third-placed Chelsea to five points with a game in hand.

Line-ups

Everton Ladies

  • 1Levell
  • 24Brownlie
  • 20Finnigan
  • 5Worm
  • 14Hinds
  • 12JamesSubstituted forBruinenbergat 75'minutes
  • 13Stringer
  • 3Turner
  • 8KaagmanSubstituted forHughesat 76'minutes
  • 10Magill
  • 7Boye-HlorkahSubstituted forCainat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Bryson
  • 16Cain
  • 17Chance
  • 22Bruinenberg
  • 25Flaherty
  • 28Hughes

B'ham City Women

  • 29Hampton
  • 3Sargeant
  • 25Mannion
  • 6Harrop
  • 2WilliamsSubstituted forMaylingat 72'minutes
  • 4Ladd
  • 7Arthur
  • 14FollisSubstituted forWellingsat 82'minutes
  • 11Quinn
  • 20Walker
  • 9White

Substitutes

  • 1Brooks
  • 8Mayling
  • 13Ewers
  • 15Wellings
  • 21Hayles
  • 23Scott
  • 37Staniforth
Attendance:
103

Match Stats

Home TeamEverton LadiesAway TeamB'ham City Women
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home16
Away7
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home8
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Everton Ladies 1, Birmingham City Women 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Everton Ladies 1, Birmingham City Women 3.

Attempt missed. Megan Finnigan (Everton Ladies) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Simone Magill (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women).

Attempt saved. Hannah Cain (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Ellen White (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Abbey-Leigh Stringer (Everton Ladies).

Chloe Arthur (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Lucy Quinn.

Attempt blocked. Danielle Turner (Everton Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Simone Magill (Everton Ladies).

Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Charlie Wellings replaces Emma Follis.

Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Siri Worm.

Foul by Simone Magill (Everton Ladies).

Chloe Arthur (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Simone Magill (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Women).

Attempt missed. Meaghan Sargeant (Birmingham City Women) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.

Foul by Abbey-Leigh Stringer (Everton Ladies).

Ellen White (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Everton Ladies. Elise Hughes replaces Inessa Kaagman.

Substitution

Substitution, Everton Ladies. Hannah Cain replaces Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah.

Substitution

Substitution, Everton Ladies. Dominique Bruinenberg replaces Angharad James.

Penalty saved! Inessa Kaagman (Everton Ladies) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

Penalty conceded by Aoife Mannion (Birmingham City Women) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Substitution

Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Sarah Mayling replaces Paige Williams.

Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Kerys Harrop.

Goal!

Goal! Everton Ladies 1, Birmingham City Women 3. Ellen White (Birmingham City Women) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hayley Ladd following a corner.

Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Angharad James.

Foul by Emma Brownlie (Everton Ladies).

Ellen White (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Inessa Kaagman (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Simone Magill (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paige Williams (Birmingham City Women).

Megan Finnigan (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Emma Follis (Birmingham City Women).

Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Angharad James.

Foul by Inessa Kaagman (Everton Ladies).

Wednesday 17th April 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women17150263125145
2Man City Women18135051153644
3Chelsea Women18106235122336
4B'ham City Women1710162316731
5Bristol City Women187471427-1325
6Reading Women177372824424
7West Ham Women176292230-820
8Liverpool Women1751111333-2016
9Brighton Women1734101233-2113
10Everton Ladies1723121031-219
11Yeovil Town Ladies1721141048-38-3
View full The FA Women's Super League table

