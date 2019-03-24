Goal! Liverpool Women 0, Arsenal Women 2. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Vivianne Miedema.
Liverpool Women v Arsenal Women
Line-ups
Liverpool Women
- 1Preuss
- 3Robe
- 6Bradley
- 20Babajide
- 23Purfield
- 19Rodgers
- 24Linnett
- 11Daniels
- 8Coombs
- 9Sweetman-Kirk
- 10Murray
Substitutes
- 5Fahey
- 18Kitching
- 21Kearns
- 27Blanchard
- 36Hodson
Arsenal Women
- 18Peyraud-Magnin
- 2Veje
- 6Williamson
- 16Quinn
- 10Little
- 20Bloodworth
- 7van de Donk
- 17Evans
- 15McCabe
- 11Miedema
- 23Mead
Substitutes
- 1van Veenendaal
- 4Arnth Jensen
- 9Carter
- 12Samuelsson
- 22Schnaderbeck
- Referee:
- Rebecca Welch
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away3
Live Text
Goal!
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool Women 0, Arsenal Women 1. Kim Little (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Katie McCabe.
Foul by Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women).
Christie Murray (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Leah Williamson (Arsenal Women).
Foul by Beth Mead (Arsenal Women).
Yana Daniels (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Dominique Bloodworth (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Kim Little (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.