Manchester City v Chelsea

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne featured three times in the Premier League for Chelsea during the 2013-14 season

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City are expected to recall Kevin de Bruyne and Raheem Sterling after both were named as substitutes in Wednesday's win at Everton.

Benjamin Mendy, Vincent Kompany and goalkeeper Claudio Bravo are again all likely to miss out.

Chelsea are hopeful centre-back Antonio Rudiger will overcome the knee injury that kept him out against Huddersfield last week.

The Blues report no fresh injuries so should be near to full strength.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: Two weeks before their Carabao Cup final clash, this is a match that highlights the ever-increasing demands on those at the top clubs.

Pep Guardiola has called this one "a real final", as he plots what might have to be a flawless finish to the season attacking all FOUR competitions City started in. They really could win the incredible lot.

And even though Chelsea won't be champions, is Maurizio Sarri's first year as bad as has been made out? They're a top four team and could still win THREE prestigious cups! City were patient with Pep in year one.

The 'must have it now' culture brings added pressures to all. As in society, so in football.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is going to be City's toughest game of the week (after matches against Arsenal and Everton), because Chelsea have got some very good players.

I would back Gonzalo Higuain to score for Chelsea, and his movement in the box is top class, but City are on a roll and I am going to go with them to win it.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v A Private War stars Paul Conroy and Jamie Dornan

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be the third meeting this season, and they will also face each other in the League Cup final on 24 February. City won 2-0 in August's Community Shield, while Chelsea were 2-0 victors in December's reverse league fixture

Manchester City have lost 25 Premier League matches versus Chelsea, more than against any other opponent.

Chelsea are the only side to win more than two top-flight fixtures against a team managed by Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City

City have the division's best home record this season, with 12 wins from 13 games.

They could become the first club to score multiple goals in 15 consecutive top-flight home fixtures since Tottenham had a run of 16 in a row from March to December 1965.

Pep Guardiola's side have scored 27 goals in their past five games at the Etihad Stadium in all competitions.

Manchester City have dropped 16 points this season, two more than in the whole of 2017-18.

Three of their four league defeats this season came after they scored the opening goal.

Sergio Aguero has 22 goals in his 15 most recent Premier League starts at home, scoring in each of the last six.

Chelsea