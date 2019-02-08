Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City

Youri Tielemans could make his debut for Leicester

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino will have one eye on the midweek Champions League tie against Borussia Dortmund when selecting his line-up.

Harry Kane and Dele Alli are both back in training but not yet ready to return while Ben Davies is still being treated for a groin injury.

Leicester could give a debut to new loan signing Youri Tielemans.

Marc Albrighton and Daniel Amartey remain sidelined with a hamstring injury and broken leg respectively.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: Spurs beat Leicester 5-4 in the final game of last season, which at the time seemed a fitting way to bring down the curtain on their time at Wembley as they headed to their new home. Yet nine months later they're still there.

Those frustrations aside, they remain very much in the title race, and if they'd earned as many points at Wembley as they have on the road, Tottenham would be top of the table.

This is the final game of a tough trio for Leicester in which they've drawn with Liverpool and lost narrowly to Manchester United.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Tottenham just keep on finding a way to win games, despite obviously still being without some of their key players.

When you look into why or how they have done it, it all leads back to Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino. I think he will collect another three points here.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The last four Premier League meetings have produced 21 goals, including scorelines of 5-4 and 6-1.

Tottenham's 5-4 win came in the corresponding fixture last season when they fought back from 3-1 down.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have won four of their past five league games.

They are without a draw in a Premier League record 29 matches.

Tottenham have scored five goals in the last 10 minutes of their past three league games, earning seven additional points.

Spurs have won all 13 of their league matches this season against sides currently in the bottom half prior to the weekend.

They have earned 10 league victories this season by a one-goal margin, more than any other team.

Son Heung-min has scored nine goals in his past 10 league and cup appearances for Spurs, and has scored three goals and set up two in his last two Premier League starts against Leicester.

Fernando Llorente has been involved in seven goals in his past eight appearances for Tottenham in all competitions (five goals, two assists).

Leicester City