Women's FA Cup: Freezing weather forces postponements

Chelsea are the current holders of the Women's FA Cup having beaten Arsenal 3-1 in last season's final

Eight of Sunday's 15 scheduled Women's FA Cup fourth-round ties have been postponed because of the freezing weather that has hit Britain.

The ties at Super League sides Liverpool Women, Reading Women and Yeovil Town Ladies are among those called off because of frozen pitches.

Fixtures at Durham Women, Charlton Athletic Women, Loughborough Foxes Women, Millwall Lionesses and Stoke City Ladies have also been postponed.

The games will now be re-arranged.

Durham, Charlton, Loughborough and Yeovil all said their home ties would now be played on Sunday, 10 February.