Nelson Oliveira: Tyrone Mings says 'no one feels worse than me' about Reading striker's facial injury

Tyrone Mings immediately drew attention to the injury suffered by Nelson Oliveira, who was making his second appearance for Reading after joining on loan from Norwich

Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings says "no one feels worse than me" after a challenge with Nelson Oliveira left the Reading striker with a nasty facial injury.

Defender Mings, 25, appeared to stand on Oliveira's face as they jostled for possession during Saturday's goalless draw at the Madejski Stadium.

The Portugal international, 27, was treated on the pitch before being taken to hospital as a precaution.

"Feel awfully sorry for Oliveira, hope he is ok," said Mings on Twitter.

He later added in a reply to another related post: "No one feels worse than me."

Mings, who was making his Villa debut after joining on loan from Bournemouth on deadline day, immediately drew referee Geoff Eltringham's attention to the incident, with the official not awarding a free-kick against the former Ipswich defender.

Reading boss Jose Gomes, whose side remain third from bottom of the Championship, said: "It was a very strange decision by the referee."