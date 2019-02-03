Italian Serie A
Roma1AC Milan1

Roma 1-1 AC Milan: Krzysztof Piatek scores third goal in three games to earn visitors a point

Krzysztof Piatek
Polish forward Krzysztof Piatek (left) cost AC Milan £30m in January

Krzysztof Piatek scored his third goal in three games for AC Milan since moving from Genoa as his new club held on for a point against Roma.

The Polish forward gave the 18-time Serie A champions the lead in the 26th minute when he converted Lucas Paqueta's cross from close range.

Nicolo Zaniolo fired in the equaliser after Gianluigi Donnarumma failed to deal with Rick Karsdorp's cross.

Milan stay in fourth with 36 points - Roma are a further point behind.

Line-ups

Roma

  • 1Olsen
  • 2KarsdorpSubstituted forSantonat 86'minutes
  • 44ManolasBooked at 18mins
  • 20Fazio
  • 11Kolarov
  • 16De Rossi
  • 7PellegriniBooked at 63mins
  • 14SchickSubstituted forKluivertat 81'minutes
  • 22ZanioloBooked at 21mins
  • 24FlorenziSubstituted forEl Shaarawyat 65'minutes
  • 9Dzeko

Substitutes

  • 15Marcano
  • 18Santon
  • 19Coric
  • 27Pastore
  • 34Kluivert
  • 53Riccardi
  • 54Cangiano
  • 63Cerantola Fuzato
  • 83Mirante
  • 92El Shaarawy

AC Milan

  • 99Donnarumma
  • 2CalabriaBooked at 90mins
  • 22Musacchio
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 68Rodríguez
  • 79KessiéBooked at 72mins
  • 14Bakayoko
  • 39Tolentino Coelho de LimaBooked at 53minsSubstituted forCastillejo Azuagaat 77'minutes
  • 8Fernández SaezBooked at 39minsSubstituted forLaxaltat 87'minutes
  • 19PiatekSubstituted forCutroneat 87'minutes
  • 10Calhanoglu

Substitutes

  • 4Mauri
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 11Borini
  • 12Conti
  • 16Bertolacci
  • 18Montolivo
  • 20Abate
  • 35Plizzari
  • 63Cutrone
  • 90Donnarumma
  • 93Laxalt
Referee:
Fabio Maresca

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home17
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home10
Away2
Fouls
Home15
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Roma 1, Milan 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Roma 1, Milan 1.

Booking

Davide Calabria (Milan) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Tiemoué Bakayoko (Milan).

Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Mateo Musacchio.

Attempt saved. Diego Laxalt (Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Samu Castillejo.

Attempt saved. Patrick Cutrone (Milan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tiemoué Bakayoko with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Diego Laxalt replaces Suso.

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Patrick Cutrone replaces Krzysztof Piatek.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Davide Santon replaces Rick Karsdorp.

Offside, Roma. Aleksandar Kolarov tries a through ball, but Stephan El Shaarawy is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Krzysztof Piatek (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Suso.

Alessio Romagnoli (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Edin Dzeko (Roma).

Attempt missed. Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nicolò Zaniolo following a fast break.

Attempt blocked. Suso (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Suso (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma).

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Ricardo Rodríguez.

Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Aleksandar Kolarov.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Justin Kluivert replaces Patrik Schick.

Offside, Milan. Franck Kessié tries a through ball, but Ricardo Rodríguez is caught offside.

Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Patrik Schick (Roma).

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Samu Castillejo replaces Lucas Paquetá.

Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aleksandar Kolarov with a cross.

Offside, Milan. Suso tries a through ball, but Krzysztof Piatek is caught offside.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Davide Calabria.

Attempt blocked. Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Booking

Franck Kessié (Milan) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Tiemoué Bakayoko (Milan).

Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Kostas Manolas (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

Attempt saved. Edin Dzeko (Roma) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini with a cross.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Foul by Lucas Paquetá (Milan).

Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lucas Paquetá (Milan).

Kostas Manolas (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

