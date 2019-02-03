Roma 1-1 AC Milan: Krzysztof Piatek scores third goal in three games to earn visitors a point

Polish forward Krzysztof Piatek (left) cost AC Milan £30m in January

Krzysztof Piatek scored his third goal in three games for AC Milan since moving from Genoa as his new club held on for a point against Roma.

The Polish forward gave the 18-time Serie A champions the lead in the 26th minute when he converted Lucas Paqueta's cross from close range.

Nicolo Zaniolo fired in the equaliser after Gianluigi Donnarumma failed to deal with Rick Karsdorp's cross.

Milan stay in fourth with 36 points - Roma are a further point behind.