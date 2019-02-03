Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid3Alavés0

Real Madrid 3-0 Alaves: Vinicius Junior inspires home side to victory

Vinicius (centre)
Vinicius Junior (centre) received a standing ovation from the home support inside the Bernabeu when he was substituted in the 87th minute

Teenager Vinicius Junior scored and produced a scintillating display as Real Madrid warmed up for their midweek El Clasico cup clash against Barcelona with a comfortable win over Alaves.

Karim Benzema tapped home his sixth goal in four games from Sergio Reguilon's cross to give the European champions the lead.

Vinicius, 18, made it 2-0 from close range for his first La Liga goal.

And in stoppage time Mariano Diaz's diving header sealed an easy victory.

Real are now only two points behind city rivals Atletico Madrid, who suffered a 1-0 defeat at Real Betis earlier on Sunday.

They have also closed the gap to arch-rivals Barcelona to eight points. The two Spanish giants face each other in the first leg of Copa del Rey semi-final on Wednesday.

Real's Wales forward Gareth Bale, making his first league start for a month, had a quiet game and was substituted in the 63rd minute.

His fellow attacker Vinicius stole the show with a fantastic display on both wings - his standout moment came in the second half when he produced a series of tricks in the area while surrounded by three Alaves players.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 25Courtois
  • 19Odriozola
  • 6Nacho
  • 4Ramos
  • 23Reguilón
  • 10Modric
  • 14Casemiro
  • 24Ceballos
  • 11BaleSubstituted forAsensioat 63'minutes
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forMarianoat 75'minutes
  • 28Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forIscoat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 7Mariano
  • 12Marcelo
  • 18Llorente
  • 20Asensio
  • 22Isco
  • 31Sánchez de Felipe

Alavés

  • 1Pacheco
  • 2Vigaray
  • 5LaguardiaBooked at 32mins
  • 6Maripán
  • 3Duarte
  • 14Franco AlvizBooked at 54minsSubstituted forRolanat 67'minutes
  • 19García SánchezSubstituted forGuidettiat 81'minutes
  • 8Pina
  • 22WakasoBooked at 74mins
  • 23Rodríguez Menéndez
  • 12CalleriSubstituted forBlancoat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Blanco
  • 9Rolan
  • 10Guidetti
  • 15Navarro Jiménez
  • 17Marín
  • 27Perera
  • 31Domínguez
Referee:
Santiago Jaime Latre
Attendance:
53,132

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamAlavés
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home22
Away8
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Real Madrid 3, Alavés 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Real Madrid 3, Alavés 0.

Foul by Mariano (Real Madrid).

Mubarak Wakaso (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 3, Alavés 0. Mariano (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Álvaro Odriozola with a cross.

Offside, Real Madrid. Casemiro tries a through ball, but Álvaro Odriozola is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Mariano (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Isco.

Foul by Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid).

Mubarak Wakaso (Alavés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Vinícius Júnior.

Offside, Alavés. Rubén Duarte tries a through ball, but Mubarak Wakaso is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Álvaro Odriozola (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior with a through ball.

Attempt missed. Guillermo Maripán (Alavés) with an attempt from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jony with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Alavés. Conceded by Sergio Reguilón.

Substitution

Substitution, Alavés. Álex Blanco replaces Jonathan Calleri.

Substitution

Substitution, Alavés. John Guidetti replaces Manu García.

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 2, Alavés 0. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Asensio.

Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Luka Modric following a fast break.

Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).

Víctor Laguardia (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Víctor Laguardia.

Attempt blocked. Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.

Foul by Sergio Reguilón (Real Madrid).

Diego Rolan (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Mariano replaces Karim Benzema.

Booking

Mubarak Wakaso (Alavés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mubarak Wakaso (Alavés).

Attempt missed. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Rubén Duarte.

Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Luka Modric.

Attempt blocked. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Alavés. Diego Rolan replaces Burgui.

Attempt saved. Jony (Alavés) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Burgui.

Attempt blocked. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dani Ceballos.

Attempt missed. Jonathan Calleri (Alavés) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Carlos Vigaray with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Gareth Bale.

Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Guillermo Maripán (Alavés).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 3rd February 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona22155260233750
2Atl Madrid22128232141844
3Real Madrid22133637261142
4Sevilla22106636231336
5Getafe228862518732
6Real Betis229582626032
7Alavés229582227-532
8Valencia2261242420430
9Real Sociedad228682725230
10Eibar227872930-129
11Levante227693240-827
12Ath Bilbao2251162328-526
13Real Valladolid226791928-925
14Espanyol2274112536-1125
15Celta Vigo2266103436-224
16Girona225982331-824
17Leganés215882026-623
18Rayo Vallecano2165102536-1123
19Villarreal2231092331-819
20Huesca2236132139-1815
View full Spanish La Liga table

