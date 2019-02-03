Match ends, Real Madrid 3, Alavés 0.
Real Madrid 3-0 Alaves: Vinicius Junior inspires home side to victory
-
- From the section European Football
Teenager Vinicius Junior scored and produced a scintillating display as Real Madrid warmed up for their midweek El Clasico cup clash against Barcelona with a comfortable win over Alaves.
Karim Benzema tapped home his sixth goal in four games from Sergio Reguilon's cross to give the European champions the lead.
Vinicius, 18, made it 2-0 from close range for his first La Liga goal.
And in stoppage time Mariano Diaz's diving header sealed an easy victory.
Real are now only two points behind city rivals Atletico Madrid, who suffered a 1-0 defeat at Real Betis earlier on Sunday.
They have also closed the gap to arch-rivals Barcelona to eight points. The two Spanish giants face each other in the first leg of Copa del Rey semi-final on Wednesday.
Real's Wales forward Gareth Bale, making his first league start for a month, had a quiet game and was substituted in the 63rd minute.
His fellow attacker Vinicius stole the show with a fantastic display on both wings - his standout moment came in the second half when he produced a series of tricks in the area while surrounded by three Alaves players.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 25Courtois
- 19Odriozola
- 6Nacho
- 4Ramos
- 23Reguilón
- 10Modric
- 14Casemiro
- 24Ceballos
- 11BaleSubstituted forAsensioat 63'minutes
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forMarianoat 75'minutes
- 28Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forIscoat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 7Mariano
- 12Marcelo
- 18Llorente
- 20Asensio
- 22Isco
- 31Sánchez de Felipe
Alavés
- 1Pacheco
- 2Vigaray
- 5LaguardiaBooked at 32mins
- 6Maripán
- 3Duarte
- 14Franco AlvizBooked at 54minsSubstituted forRolanat 67'minutes
- 19García SánchezSubstituted forGuidettiat 81'minutes
- 8Pina
- 22WakasoBooked at 74mins
- 23Rodríguez Menéndez
- 12CalleriSubstituted forBlancoat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Blanco
- 9Rolan
- 10Guidetti
- 15Navarro Jiménez
- 17Marín
- 27Perera
- 31Domínguez
- Referee:
- Santiago Jaime Latre
- Attendance:
- 53,132
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 3, Alavés 0.
Foul by Mariano (Real Madrid).
Mubarak Wakaso (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 3, Alavés 0. Mariano (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Álvaro Odriozola with a cross.
Offside, Real Madrid. Casemiro tries a through ball, but Álvaro Odriozola is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Mariano (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Isco.
Foul by Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid).
Mubarak Wakaso (Alavés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Vinícius Júnior.
Offside, Alavés. Rubén Duarte tries a through ball, but Mubarak Wakaso is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Álvaro Odriozola (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Guillermo Maripán (Alavés) with an attempt from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jony with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Alavés. Conceded by Sergio Reguilón.
Substitution
Substitution, Alavés. Álex Blanco replaces Jonathan Calleri.
Substitution
Substitution, Alavés. John Guidetti replaces Manu García.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 2, Alavés 0. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Asensio.
Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Luka Modric following a fast break.
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).
Víctor Laguardia (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Víctor Laguardia.
Attempt blocked. Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.
Foul by Sergio Reguilón (Real Madrid).
Diego Rolan (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Mariano replaces Karim Benzema.
Booking
Mubarak Wakaso (Alavés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mubarak Wakaso (Alavés).
Attempt missed. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Rubén Duarte.
Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Attempt blocked. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Alavés. Diego Rolan replaces Burgui.
Attempt saved. Jony (Alavés) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Burgui.
Attempt blocked. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dani Ceballos.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Calleri (Alavés) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Carlos Vigaray with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Gareth Bale.
Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Guillermo Maripán (Alavés).