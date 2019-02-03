Match ends, Real Betis 1, Atlético de Madrid 0.
Real Betis 1-0 Atletico Madrid: Alvaro Morata debut ends in defeat for visitors
-
- From the section European Football
Alvaro Morata's debut for Atletico Madrid ended in defeat at Real Betis as his side missed the chance to make ground on leaders on Barcelona.
La Liga's second-placed club could have closed the gap to three points after Barcelona drew 2-2 with Valencia, but they struggled to break down Betis.
The match was settled by Sergio Canales' 65th-minute penalty after defender Filipe Luis had handled.
Morata, signed from Chelsea on loan this month, had four efforts on goal.
France World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann went close for the visitors with a second-half strike that came off the post.
This was Atletico's first loss in the league in 19 games and they remain six points behind Barcelona. Third-placed Real Madrid could close the gap to Diego Simeone's side to two points if they defeat Alaves (19:30 GMT).
Line-ups
Real Betis
- 13LópezBooked at 87mins
- 23MandiBooked at 82mins
- 5BartraSubstituted forda Silva Júniorat 52'minutes
- 4Feddal
- 19Barragán
- 6Canales
- 18Guardado
- 34Kaptoum
- 2Guerrero MartínSubstituted forFirpoat 73'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 17Sánchez RodríguezSubstituted forGarcía Fernándezat 84'minutes
- 7LeónBooked at 85mins
Substitutes
- 1Robles
- 3García Fernández
- 10Rodríguez Ruiz
- 12da Silva Júnior
- 16Morón
- 20Firpo
- 21Lo Celso
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 4AriasBooked at 40minsSubstituted forFilipe Luísat 45'minutes
- 24Giménez
- 21HernándezBooked at 51mins
- 20Torres Belén
- 10CorreaBooked at 41minsSubstituted forN Kalinicat 75'minutes
- 5Partey
- 14Hernández
- 11LemarSubstituted forMachín Pérezat 63'minutes
- 7Griezmann
- 22Morata
Substitutes
- 1Adán
- 3Filipe Luís
- 9N Kalinic
- 23Machín Pérez
- 28Rodríguez
- 35Montero
- 47Muñoz
- Referee:
- David Medié Jiménez
- Attendance:
- 50,864
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away21
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Betis 1, Atlético de Madrid 0.
Aissa Mandi (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid).
Booking
Pau López (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Sergio León (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Antonio Barragán.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Sergio Canales.
Attempt blocked. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Javi García replaces Joaquín.
Booking
Júnior Firpo (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Aissa Mandi (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Aissa Mandi (Real Betis).
Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Antonio Barragán (Real Betis).
Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Antonio Barragán (Real Betis).
Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Andrés Guardado (Real Betis) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Wilfrid Kaptoum.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Nikola Kalinic replaces Ángel Correa.
Attempt missed. Antonio Barragán (Real Betis) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Joaquín.
Andrés Guardado (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Júnior Firpo replaces Francis.
Sergio Canales (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Filipe Luís (Atlético de Madrid).
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Zouhair Feddal.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Joaquín.
Offside, Real Betis. Zouhair Feddal tries a through ball, but Sergio León is caught offside.
Aissa Mandi (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid).
Sergio León (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid).
Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Ángel Correa.
Goal!
Goal! Real Betis 1, Atlético de Madrid 0. Sergio Canales (Real Betis) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Filipe Luís (Atlético de Madrid) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Vitolo replaces Thomas Lemar.
Francis (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Juanfran (Atlético de Madrid).