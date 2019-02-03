Spanish La Liga
Real Betis1Atl Madrid0

Real Betis 1-0 Atletico Madrid: Alvaro Morata debut ends in defeat for visitors

Alvaro Morata (right)
Alvaro Morata (right) played the full match at Betis' Benito Villamarin

Alvaro Morata's debut for Atletico Madrid ended in defeat at Real Betis as his side missed the chance to make ground on leaders on Barcelona.

La Liga's second-placed club could have closed the gap to three points after Barcelona drew 2-2 with Valencia, but they struggled to break down Betis.

The match was settled by Sergio Canales' 65th-minute penalty after defender Filipe Luis had handled.

Morata, signed from Chelsea on loan this month, had four efforts on goal.

France World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann went close for the visitors with a second-half strike that came off the post.

This was Atletico's first loss in the league in 19 games and they remain six points behind Barcelona. Third-placed Real Madrid could close the gap to Diego Simeone's side to two points if they defeat Alaves (19:30 GMT).

Line-ups

Real Betis

  • 13LópezBooked at 87mins
  • 23MandiBooked at 82mins
  • 5BartraSubstituted forda Silva Júniorat 52'minutes
  • 4Feddal
  • 19Barragán
  • 6Canales
  • 18Guardado
  • 34Kaptoum
  • 2Guerrero MartínSubstituted forFirpoat 73'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 17Sánchez RodríguezSubstituted forGarcía Fernándezat 84'minutes
  • 7LeónBooked at 85mins

Substitutes

  • 1Robles
  • 3García Fernández
  • 10Rodríguez Ruiz
  • 12da Silva Júnior
  • 16Morón
  • 20Firpo
  • 21Lo Celso

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 4AriasBooked at 40minsSubstituted forFilipe Luísat 45'minutes
  • 24Giménez
  • 21HernándezBooked at 51mins
  • 20Torres Belén
  • 10CorreaBooked at 41minsSubstituted forN Kalinicat 75'minutes
  • 5Partey
  • 14Hernández
  • 11LemarSubstituted forMachín Pérezat 63'minutes
  • 7Griezmann
  • 22Morata

Substitutes

  • 1Adán
  • 3Filipe Luís
  • 9N Kalinic
  • 23Machín Pérez
  • 28Rodríguez
  • 35Montero
  • 47Muñoz
Referee:
David Medié Jiménez
Attendance:
50,864

Match Stats

Home TeamReal BetisAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home7
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away7
Fouls
Home7
Away21

Live Text

Match ends, Real Betis 1, Atlético de Madrid 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Real Betis 1, Atlético de Madrid 0.

Aissa Mandi (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dangerous play by Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid).

Booking

Pau López (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Sergio León (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Antonio Barragán.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Sergio Canales.

Attempt blocked. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Betis. Javi García replaces Joaquín.

Booking

Júnior Firpo (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Aissa Mandi (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Aissa Mandi (Real Betis).

Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Antonio Barragán (Real Betis).

Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Antonio Barragán (Real Betis).

Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Andrés Guardado (Real Betis) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Wilfrid Kaptoum.

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Nikola Kalinic replaces Ángel Correa.

Attempt missed. Antonio Barragán (Real Betis) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Joaquín.

Andrés Guardado (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid).

Substitution

Substitution, Real Betis. Júnior Firpo replaces Francis.

Sergio Canales (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Filipe Luís (Atlético de Madrid).

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Zouhair Feddal.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Joaquín.

Offside, Real Betis. Zouhair Feddal tries a through ball, but Sergio León is caught offside.

Aissa Mandi (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid).

Sergio León (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid).

Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Ángel Correa.

Goal!

Goal! Real Betis 1, Atlético de Madrid 0. Sergio Canales (Real Betis) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty conceded by Filipe Luís (Atlético de Madrid) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Vitolo replaces Thomas Lemar.

Francis (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Juanfran (Atlético de Madrid).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 3rd February 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona22155260233750
2Atl Madrid22128232141844
3Real Madrid2112363426839
4Sevilla22106636231336
5Getafe228862518732
6Real Betis229582626032
7Alavés219572224-232
8Valencia2261242420430
9Real Sociedad228682725230
10Eibar227872930-129
11Levante227693240-827
12Ath Bilbao2251162328-526
13Real Valladolid226791928-925
14Espanyol2274112536-1125
15Celta Vigo2266103436-224
16Girona225982331-824
17Leganés215882026-623
18Rayo Vallecano2165102536-1123
19Villarreal2231092331-819
20Huesca2236132139-1815
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories