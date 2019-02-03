Nigel Pearson sacked by Belgian club OH Leuven

Pearson guided former club Leicester City to Premier League safety in the 2014-15 season

Former Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson has been sacked as manager of Belgian second-tier side OH Leuven.

Pearson leaves with the club bottom in their division's overall classification, having managed just 22 points from 24 games.

He had been in charge of OH Leuven since September 2017.

King Power International own both OH Leuven and Leicester City, who Pearson managed from 2011 to 2015 before he was sacked.

His Leicester exit came one month after he had guided them to Premier League safety in the 2014-15 season.

He was replaced by Claudio Ranieri, who took the side largely assembled by Pearson to the Premier League title in his first season with the Midlands club.