Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United

Playmaker Miguel Almiron could make his Newcastle debut following an initial £16m move

TEAM NEWS

Wolves pair Diogo Jota and Ruben Vinagre have recovered from the problems that caused them to miss the FA Cup replay win over Shrewsbury.

Jota has been nursing a minor injury, while Vinagre was laid low by a virus.

New signing Miguel Almiron is among six additional players available to Newcastle since their defeat at Spurs.

Paul Dummett, Mohamed Diame, Ki Sung-yueng and Karl Darlow are back from injury, while Yoshinori Muto has returned from the Asian Cup.

RADIO 5 LIVE COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@ConorMcNamaraIE: A Wolves win would set a new club record points tally for a Premier League season.

To be on the verge of this, with 13 games remaining, really puts in context the job Nuno Espirito Santo is doing at Molineux.

The top six looks a closed shop, but Wolves can claim to be best of the rest.

Miguel Almiron should make his debut after swapping the State of Georgia for the Geordies. Newcastle desperately crave a creative attacking presence.

I was at St James' Park in December for Match of the Day when Wolves left it late. Their winner came after 94 minutes.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo on the prospects of the club winning four Premier League games for the first time: "We're not here for the records, we're not here for that. What we are here for is to improve, to work as a team, stay humble and work hard, trying to achieve the best performance that we can in every game.

"You can see by their last performances that Newcastle are very organised, very compact and with good players."

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez: "Wolves are doing well. They may be newly promoted but they spent more than £100m. They have champions of Europe and internationals in their side.

"We want to get three points regardless. Every game is a final for us."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Of all the teams chasing seventh place, Wolves are definitely the most consistent in terms of performances and I can see them getting a fourth straight win on Monday.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves could achieve the league double over Newcastle for the first time since 1991-92.

However, Newcastle are unbeaten in their past four away games against Wolves in all competitions. They are vying to win three consecutive away matches at Molineux for the first time.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

A fourth consecutive league victory would represent their best top-flight run since January 1972.

They have scored three goals or more in three consecutive top-flight matches for the first time since 1980. They last did so in four straight games in January 1961.

Wolves have already equalled the club record tally of 11 Premier League wins in a single season, set in 2010-11.

However, they have lost all four of their Premier League games played on a Monday. Their most recent top-flight victory on that day came against Leicester in May 1984.

Their tally of 38 points is the highest by a promoted team after 25 matches since 2005-06, when Wigan had 39 points and West Ham had 38.

Raul Jimenez needs one goal to become just the second Mexican player to reach double figures in a Premier League campaign, emulating Javier Hernandez.

Joao Moutinho has registered five assists in his last three Premier League games.

