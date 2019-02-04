Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hamilton

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic have fitness worries over Odsonne Edouard, James Forrest and Mikael Lustig as the trio were forced off injured at St Johnstone. (Sun)

Rangers left-back Borna Barisic says the Ibrox club can win a league and cup double if they treat every game like a showdown with Celtic. (Sun)

Sweden defender Mikael Lustig still has much to offer Celtic, says team-mate James Forrest. (Scotsman)

Tommie Hoban targets a "special" Aberdeen season as the on-loan defender opens up on an injury-hit Pittodrie spell. (Daily Record)

Steven Naismith warns the rest of the Premiership that Hearts will be at their strongest at the run-in as key players return from injury. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Goalkeeper Ofir Marciano has hailed former Hibs head coach Neil Lennon as one of his greatest managers. (Sun)

Hibs keeper Ofir Marciano hopes to face Israel team-mate and close friend Nir Bitton for the first time when he visits Celtic Park on Wednesday. (Daily Record)

Hamilton skipper Darian MacKinnon savours revenge on Dundee fans who taunted his injury after his last-gasp equaliser on Saturday. (Herald)

Hearts boss Craig Levein plans to play his strongest side against Auchinleck Talbot in the Scottish Cup after watching the junior side win a league match 7-0. (Daily Record, print edition)

The SPFL tell East Fife they won't be forced into Dublin return trip after their late, late Irn Bru Cup cancellation at Bohemians. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg has received a personal apology referee Luke Pearce after the official admitted that he had made a mistake when he disallowed a late try. (Times, subscription required)