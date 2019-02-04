Danny Williams: Swindon Town and Rotherham United legend dies aged 94

Danny Williams is held in high esteem at both Swindon Town and Rotherham United

Danny Williams, the man who led Swindon Town to their only major trophy and Rotherham United's record appearance holder, has died aged 94.

Williams played 500 games for Rotherham between 1945 and 1960, although he also played 97 times for the Millers before World War Two ended, starting in 1943.

He went on to manage Rotherham in 1962 before the first of two spells as Swindon manager in 1965.

He led the Robins to victory over Arsenal in the 1969 League Cup final.

After his success in his first spell at the County Ground he want on to manage Sheffield Wednesday for two years, before a three-year spell at Mansfield Town.

He returned to Swindon in 1974 and spent four more years as the Robins' manager before becoming general manager in 1978, a role he continued in until 1985.

Rotherham, with whom Williams helped gain their first promotion in 1951, described him as 'one of our greatest figures'.

Swindon Town tweeted: "Everyone at Swindon Town FC is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former manager, Danny Williams.

"Danny was manager on the greatest day in our club's history."

Don Rogers' heroics

Joe Butler, John Trollope, Peter Noble, Don Rogers, Stanley Harland and Chris Jones carry the League Cup at Wembley

Williams' finest hour as a manager arguably came on 15 March 1969 when Swindon, then of the old Division Three, made the final of the League Cup.

Facing an Arsenal side with Bob Wilson, Peter Storey, Frank McLintock and Bobby Gould in their side, Swindon were considered rank outsiders.

John Smart gave the underdogs a 35th-minute lead, but Gould equalised shortly before full-time.

In extra time, winger Don Rogers wrote his name into football history as he scored twice to seal a 3-1 win.

The victory also set up Swindon's 1969 Anglo-Italian League Cup win and their victory in the 1970 Anglo-Italian Cup.