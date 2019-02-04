Cliftonville line up Institute's Paddy McLaughlin as new manager

Paddy McLaughlin was captain of Institute before succeeding Kevin Derry as the North West club's manager in 2017

Institute boss Paddy McLaughlin is expected to be announced as Cliftonville's new manager on Monday.

McLaughlin will succeed Barry Gray, whose 20-month tenure ended in January after the Reds endured a poor run in the league and Irish Cup elimination.

Cliftonville, sixth in the Premiership, still hope they can claim a lucrative place in next season's Europa League through the play-off system.

McLaughlin, 39, guided Institute to promotion last season.

Cliftonville have arranged a media announcement for Monday at 17:00 GMT.

Other contenders for the post were understood to have been ex-Kilmarnock and Derry City boss Kenny Shiels and former Northern Ireland striker Warren Feeney, who had a spell in charge of Linfield.

Former Cliftonville reserve team manager Michael Press has been in temporary charge of the Solitude side since Gray's departure.

Former Derry City defender McLaughlin was appointed Institute manager in May 2017 and took them up to the top flight at the first attempt.

They are currently seventh in the Irish Premiership table, but have lost their last three league games.

McLaughlin will take his first Cliftonville training session on Tuesday as the team prepare for Saturday's home league game against Newry City.