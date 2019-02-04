Mali women's midfielder Aissata Traore joins Turkish club Besiktas

Aissata Toure played in all five of Mali's games at the 2018 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana

Mali women's international Aissata Traore has secured her first overseas contract as she has signed for Turkish side Besiktas.

The 21-year old midfielder has joined the Istanbul-based club for the remainder of the season from Malian outfit Super Lionness.

She played in all five of Mali's matches at the 2018 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana as she helped them to finish fourth.

Traore scored Mali's goal in their 2-1 loss to Cameroon in their opening group A match in Accra.

Mali were denied a place at this year's World Cup in France after they were beaten by Cameroon 4-2 in the third-place play off.

Traore's move came almost three weeks after her fellow Malian international Bassira Toure signed for Spanish club Malaga.