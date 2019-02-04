Shinji Kagawa: On-loan Besiktas midfielder scores twice on debut

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan - who played with Kagawa at Dortmund - pointed to the "crazy" nature of his Besiktas debut

When a player moves clubs, scoring a debut goal inside 20 seconds is probably the right way to introduce yourself to fans.

Former Manchester United midfielder Shinji Kagawa did just that when he stepped off the bench for his latest club Besiktas following his loan move from Borussia Dortmund.

If that was not enough, two minutes later he added a second goal as the Turkish club ran out 6-2 winners at Antalyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

Kagawa, 29, came on after 81 minutes with his side leading 4-2, and cut in from the left flank to fire in a low finish after just 18 seconds before doubling his tally with a free-kick from 30 yards.

The Japan international helped Dortmund win the German league-and-cup double in 2012 and moved to United for two years before returning to the Bundesliga club in 2014.

He has fallen out of favour with Dortmund coach Lucien Favre and joined Besiktas on transfer deadline day in January.