FA Cup: Newport not worrying about potential Manchester City tie

Newport County manager Michael Flynn says he will not worry about playing Manchester City ahead of Tuesday's FA Cup fourth round replay against Middlesbrough at Rodney Parade.

A lucrative home tie against the Premier League champions awaits the winners in round five.

Flynn says the Exiles cannot afford to even think about facing Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions.

"I will start imagining that about 10pm on Tuesday if we win," he said.

Flynn earned his coaching badges alongside May City's assistant coach Mikel Arteta, but says he will not contemplate pitting his wits against manager Guardiola.

He used a reference to 'Bullseye' - the popular television programme hosted by Jim Bowen in the 1980s and 90s - to sum up the situation.

"This could end up like Bully's special prize. Look what you could have won," he quipped.

"You start getting carried away and you see the boat floating off and you end up with a rubber dinghy."

He added: "I am not thinking about Man City one bit, not a chance.

I have too much respect for (manager) Tony Pulis, too much respect for Middlesbrough Football Club and I am not an idiot. All I am thinking about is Middlesbrough.

"Put it this way it'll be an exciting moment if the impossible becomes possible."

The fifth round draw was made after Matt Dolan's last gasp equaliser earned Newport a 1-1 draw at the Riverside.

Flynn described Tuesday's tie as "huge" for the League Two club given the prize money and the added finances for television coverage if Manchester City were to head to Rodney Parade.

"If it was away it would be no incentive," he said.

"Let's get that straight. I texted Mikel when the draw came out and I said 'Thank God if we do get through it's not at your place because I would have been ill.'

"You saw what they did to Arsenal and some of the goals were unbelievable."

The Newport manager confirmed goalkeeper Joe Day is available though his wife Lizzie is due to give birth to twins at any time.