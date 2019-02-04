Luton Town thank Shrewsbury steward for helping disabled fan celebrate goals

James Collins scored two of Luton's goals against Shrewsbury

Stewards at sporting events often have to ask supporters to sit down and temper their excitement, ensuring the safety of a crowd.

But a Shrewsbury steward has received widespread praise for doing the opposite - helping a disabled Luton fan to his feet to celebrate his team's goals.

George was guided out of his wheelchair and back again after each of the away side's goals, as the Hatters won 3-0 to go six points clear at the top of League One.

"On behalf of everyone connected with Luton Town, thank you so much for helping George join in the celebrations," the club said.

The steward's actions also attracted praise from former Luton and England midfielder Ricky Hill, who posted: "Wonderful kindness shown by the young steward at @shrewsweb taking the time to ensure that the supporter enjoyed every special moment that a goal brings."

Shrewsbury added their approval despite the defeat leaving Sam Ricketts' side in the relegation zone.

"Shame he [the steward] had to do it three times," they joked.