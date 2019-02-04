SPFL talks with Bohemians over late call-off of East Fife tie

East Fife's players thank their travelling fans after the game was called off

The Scottish Professional Football League are having telephone discussions with Bohemians following the late postponement of Saturday's Challenge Cup tie with East Fife.

East Fife said the referee was "not satisfied" the frozen Dalymount Park pitch was safe at 13:30 GMT.

And the quarter-final was called off at 14:53 with "input from the SPFL and Football Association of Ireland".

A new date for the fixture is yet to be announced.

'There were kids crying'

East Fife boss Darren Young is upset more precautions were not taken to avoid a postponement.

"It's a joke," he told BBC Scotland. "They are the home team, somebody there's got to be holding their hands up.

"The correct decision was made but at the same time there should be stuff put in place so that this doesn't happen. The weather was forecast to be cold. Why have they not done as much as they can, especially with the travel?

"I just know the club will be out of pocket. Should we be asked to travel again? It's the fans you feel for.

"There were a couple of kids that were sitting there crying. They got it for their Christmas present. We were comforting them, getting a couple of pictures with the players.

"We're not really seeing much help from the organisers."

The Fifers, who are third in Scottish League One, have played one game fewer than five of their rivals but leaders Arbroath and two other teams have played the same amount of games while Stranraer have two games in hand.

Young's side host Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup on Saturday and have two other fixtures scheduled for this month.

We've got a potential four league games that we're going to have to play midweek in the last eight weeks of the season. If we win in the Scottish Cup it would then be five. It's an absolute shambles. Is the league going to extend the season for us? I don't think so.

"You're weekly, you're part-time. You've got guys working 9-5. These guys are now going to have five days where they're going to have to take day a half-day in their work, depending where the league game is."