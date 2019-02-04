Celtic can cope with "stretched" injury list, "no problem" - says Chris Davies

Odsonne Edouard was taken off eight minutes coming on as a substitute in Celtic's win in Perth

Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Hibernian Venue: Celtic Park Date: Wednesday, 6 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & the BBC Sport website & app

Celtic have the squad depth to "cope no problem" with an injury list that is "as stretched as it's been", says assistant manager Chris Davies.

Odsonne Edouard, James Forrest and Mikael Lustig picked up knocks in Sunday's 2-0 win over St Johnstone.

Filip Benkovic, Tom Rogic and Keiran Tierney are recovering from injury while Dedryck Boyata and Olivier Ntcham are just back training with the squad.

"It's rare to have this many injuries," said Davies.

"We've got a pretty good team of injuries of suspensions - 4-4-2, you can probably fit them all in at the moment."

The Premiership leaders take on managerless Hibs on Wednesday, with Kristoffer Ajer suspended after being red-carded against Saints and Ryan Christie a doubt after a knock in the ribs.

But Davies reckons the win in Perth proves his side can handle the absence of so many key players, with Leigh Griffiths continuing his break from football. on mental health grounds.

"We showed that in the game itself [against St Johnstone]," said Davies. "We could put a team out that's going to be a good team, a very good team of quality players and we'll be able to cope no problem.

"We have to just, as always, focus on ourselves, focus on our game, bring our intensity, our quality and we should get the win. I certainly wouldn't underestimate Hibernian."