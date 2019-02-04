Irish Premiership: Coleraine boss McAree ponders 'selection headache'

Dean Shiels scored on his debut for Coleraine in Saturday's Irish Cup win over Dergview

Coleraine manager Rodney McAree says he faces a "selection headache" for his side's rearranged Premiership game against Dungannon Swifts on Tuesday.

The Bannsiders recruited seven players in the January transfer window and have captain Stephen O'Donnell fit again.

"We have 22 fit players to select from now and I think that's the numbers we need to kick on in the second half of the season," said McAree.

"At the end of the day you wouldn't have it any other way."

Mark Edgar, Dylan King, Ben Doherty, Cormac Burke, Jamie Glackin, Dylan Davidson and Dean Shiels all joined the Ballycastle Road ranks last month.

"We have Josh Carson, Cormac Burke and Dylan Davidson back available on Tuesday night while Aaron Burns trained last Thursday but Alex Gawne will be another six weeks," the Coleraine boss told the club's website.

"I think when I started we had 12 or 13 players that you could realistically call upon. It's fantastic that we now have a bigger squad."

Coleraine lie fifth in the table while 10th-placed Dungannon have moved clear of the danger zone at the foot of the table after a run of three wins from four games.

Teenager Oisin Smyth scored the winning goal to give Dungannon a 2-1 win away to McAree's men on 26 January.

The Swifts will be able to call upon loan signing Michael Carvill for the first time at Stangmore Park on Tuesday night.

Also on Tuesday night, Newry City and Glentoran will attempt to play their league fixture at the third time of asking.

The fixture was originally scheduled for Friday 21 December but was called off following a road traffic accident involving the match officials.

The game was rearranged for Friday 1 February but a frozen pitch at the Newry Showgrounds saw the match postponed for a second time.

Eleventh-placed Newry lie in 11th spot, having lost their last six matches, while Glentoran are ninth in the table.