Liandro Martis: Macclesfield Town sign winger on short-term deal

Liandro Martis did not make a first-team appearance during his time with Leicester City

Macclesfield Town have signed winger Liandro Martis on a deal which runs until the end of the season.

Martis, 23, began his career with RKSV Scherpenheuvel in his native Curacao before joining Dutch side Feyenoord.

He went on to sign a professional deal with Willem II and later joined Premier League side Leicester City.

This season, Martis made two appearances for the Foxes in the Checkatrade Trophy, most recently in their win against Rochdale in November.

