Huddersfield chairman Dean Hoyle has pancreatitis

"I'm desperate to get back to the club, but I must be realistic - this may take a few months," said Hoyle

Huddersfield Town have revealed chairman Dean Hoyle has been suffering with pancreatitis but is recovering.

Hoyle, who has been Terriers' chairman for 10 years, had a routine procedure to remove a gallstone, which led to pancreatitis - and then a pancreas infection.

He has spent 15 weeks in hospital.

A club statement said "a decision has been taken to reveal the full details of Dean's condition" after "rumours circulated surrounding his health".

Hoyle is now able to return home during the day from hospital and plans to attend Saturday's game against Arsenal.

"We've tried to keep my condition out of the spotlight, but understandably it has become increasingly difficult to do so and I wanted to quash the rumours about my long-term health once and for all," he said.

"I'm not out of the woods just yet, but I would like to take this opportunity to thank the medical teams at St James's University Hospital in Leeds and Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for the outstanding care I have received.

"I must take this opportunity to thank chief executive Julian Winter. I was still fully involved in key decisions like the appointment of Jan Siewert as head coach, but Julian has really taken hold of the reins on a day-to-day basis in my absence."