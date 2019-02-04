Sports minister Mims Davies to hold meeting with football leaders to tackle abuse

Sports minister Mims Davies will hold an "urgent" meeting with football leaders to try to tackle racism and discrimination in the sport.

The Football Association, Premier League, Football League, players' representatives and anti-discrimination groups such as Stonewall and Kick It Out will be invited to the meeting.

It follows incidents of alleged racism and abuse in football in recent weeks.

"Together we must find a way to tackle this," Davies said.

"Those involved in abuse are not football fans.

"They are using football as a cloak for discriminatory, and often criminal, behaviour. They are not welcome in our stadiums."

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling was allegedly racially abused during a Premier League match against Chelsea in December while last week Millwall fans were heard using a racist term that is derogatory to the Pakistani community during an FA Cup game against Everton.

There have also been a number allegations of anti-Semitic abuse at recent matches.

Davies will also speak to players, fan groups and coaches about their experiences of discriminatory abuse in football and discuss what action can be taken to eradicate it.

"Football reaches into every community in this country, and can play a big part in helping to champion the values we want to see as part of society today," Davies said.

"But we will not stand by and watch people threaten these values with ugly acts of hatred.

"Zero tolerance means just that. We cannot allow the minority to ruin it for the majority of us that love the sport."

