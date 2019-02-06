German DFB Cup
Hertha Berlin2Bayern Munich3

Hertha Berlin 2-3 Bayern Munich

Kingsley Coman
Kingsley Coman (centre) joined Bayern on loan from Juventus at the start of the 2015-16 season before signing a permanent deal in 2017

Kingsley Coman scored an extra-time winner as Bayern Munich progressed to the German Cup quarter-finals with victory over Hertha Berlin.

Maximilian Mittelstaedt fired in for Hertha after three minutes before former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry slammed home a half-volley.

Gnabry slotted in another but Hertha levelled through Davie Selke, who made the most of Matt Hummels' weak header.

Coman nodded in what proved to be the winner eight minutes into extra time.

Elsewhere, RB Leipzig reached the quarter-finals of the cup for the first time with a 1-0 win over Wolfsburg. A ninth-minute strike from Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha, 19, was enough to see off their Bundesliga rivals.

Schalke recorded a 4-1 home win over Fortuna Dusseldorf and Augsburg edged past second-tier side Holstein Kiel 1-0.

Hamburg, Paderborn, Heidenheim and Werder Bremen also all won to progress through to the last eight.

Line-ups

Hertha Berlin

  • 22Jarstein
  • 20Lazaro
  • 5Stark
  • 4Rekik
  • 21Plattenhardt
  • 8KalouSubstituted forKlünterat 82'minutes
  • 3SkjelbredSubstituted forLustenbergerat 103'minutes
  • 15Grujic
  • 17Mittelstädt
  • 10DudaSubstituted forTorunarighaat 110'minutes
  • 19IbisevicSubstituted forSelkeat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Kraft
  • 13Klünter
  • 14Köpke
  • 24Dárdai
  • 25Torunarigha
  • 27Selke
  • 28Lustenberger

Bayern Munich

  • 26Ulreich
  • 32Kimmich
  • 4Süle
  • 5Hummels
  • 27Alaba
  • 18GoretzkaBooked at 3mins
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 22GnabrySubstituted forRibéryat 89'minutes
  • 11RodríguezSubstituted forMartínez Aguinagaat 119'minutes
  • 29ComanSubstituted forMüllerat 120+1'minutes
  • 9LewandowskiBooked at 120mins

Substitutes

  • 7Ribéry
  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 13Ferreira de Souza
  • 17Boateng
  • 19Davies
  • 25Müller
  • 36Früchtl
Referee:
Markus Schmidt
Attendance:
74,200

Match Stats

Home TeamHertha BerlinAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home4
Away23
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away14
Fouls
Home16
Away14

Wednesday 6th February 2019

