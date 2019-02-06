Hertha Berlin 2-3 Bayern Munich

Kingsley Coman (centre) joined Bayern on loan from Juventus at the start of the 2015-16 season before signing a permanent deal in 2017

Kingsley Coman scored an extra-time winner as Bayern Munich progressed to the German Cup quarter-finals with victory over Hertha Berlin.

Maximilian Mittelstaedt fired in for Hertha after three minutes before former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry slammed home a half-volley.

Gnabry slotted in another but Hertha levelled through Davie Selke, who made the most of Matt Hummels' weak header.

Coman nodded in what proved to be the winner eight minutes into extra time.

Elsewhere, RB Leipzig reached the quarter-finals of the cup for the first time with a 1-0 win over Wolfsburg. A ninth-minute strike from Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha, 19, was enough to see off their Bundesliga rivals.

Schalke recorded a 4-1 home win over Fortuna Dusseldorf and Augsburg edged past second-tier side Holstein Kiel 1-0.

Hamburg, Paderborn, Heidenheim and Werder Bremen also all won to progress through to the last eight.