West Bromwich Albion 2-2 Nottingham Forest: Jay Rodriguez penalty earns hosts draw
Jay Rodriguez scored a controversial late penalty as West Bromwich Albion twice came from behind to earn a draw against fellow-promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest at The Hawthorns.
Baggies striker Dwight Gayle went down easily in the box following minimal contact from Reds defender Alexander Milosevic and Rodriguez calmly converted his 16th league goal of the season.
Forest, who drop to five points off the play-off places, had a deserved half-time lead when a miscued Ryan Yates strike following a slick team move was unluckily deflected into his own net by Stefan Johansen.
But a much-improved home side upped the tempo in the second period and, after Rekeem Harper's sublime volley hit the bar, Jacob Murphy's first Albion goal made it 1-1 following an almighty goalmouth scramble.
Ryan Yates appeared to have won all three points when he struck home after a neat lay-off by Lewis Grabban.
But Rodriguez kept his composure amid furious Forest protests following referee Lee Mason's spot-kick decision to move the Baggies to within four points of second-placed Leeds.
Even more controversy followed when Forest had strong shouts for a penalty of their own in injury-time as Joe Lolley had his shirt tugged by Kieran Gibbs in the box.
But Mason ignored calls for a second penalty, meaning Forest have now not won away from home in the league in seven matches.
West Bromwich Albion head coach Darren Moore told BBC WM:
"I'm delighted with the point because tonight's performance was a bit lethargic. Maybe for the first time, is that the volume of games that we've been playing in the Championship?
"The only reason I say that is because all 11 were off colour tonight.
"But we kept on right to the end and that determination won us a point."
Nottingham Forest manager Martin O'Neill told BBC Radio Nottingham:
"Naturally we thought it was a dive. The ref has made an honest mistake. I have spoken to him and he said that's what he thought he saw.
"It would have been a terrific result away from home against a side vying for automatic promotion.
"It was also a clear penalty [on Joe Lolley]. It's disappointing, but we played well. Our first goal was a delight.
"Overall I was delighted with the team. Physically they made a big, big effort They worked exceptionally hard. I'm disappointed for them and I'm disappointed for the fans."
Line-ups
West Brom
- 1Johnstone
- 68Holgate
- 25DawsonBooked at 90mins
- 24Adarabioyo
- 3Gibbs
- 34Harper
- 8LivermoreBooked at 40minsSubstituted forBarryat 64'minutes
- 6JohansenSubstituted forHoolahanat 70'minutes
- 70Murphy
- 19Rodriguez
- 16Gayle
Substitutes
- 5Bartley
- 12Mears
- 18Barry
- 22Hoolahan
- 23Bond
- 28Field
- 31Tulloch
Nottm Forest
- 1Pantilimon
- 21Janko
- 17MilosevicBooked at 73mins
- 29Benalouane
- 18Robinson
- 8WatsonBooked at 16mins
- 6Colback
- 23Lolley
- 22YatesSubstituted forYacobat 77'minutes
- 11Osborn
- 7GrabbanSubstituted forMurphyat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Murphy
- 10Antunes Carvalho
- 15Steele
- 19Cupido Goncalves
- 24Yacob
- 33Bonatini
- 37Ansarifard
- Referee:
- Lee Mason
- Attendance:
- 22,691
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 2, Nottingham Forest 2.
Booking
Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion).
Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Rekeem Harper (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daryl Murphy (Nottingham Forest).
Foul by Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion).
Costel Pantilimon (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Jack Robinson.
Attempt saved. Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Yohan Benalouane.
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Daryl Murphy tries a through ball, but Jack Colback is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 2, Nottingham Forest 2. Jay Rodriguez (West Bromwich Albion) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty West Bromwich Albion. Dwight Gayle draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Alexander Milosevic (Nottingham Forest) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Gareth Barry (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Rekeem Harper (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Gareth Barry (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Ben Osborn.
Attempt missed. Jacob Murphy (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wes Hoolahan.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Ben Osborn.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Daryl Murphy replaces Lewis Grabban.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Claudio Yacob replaces Ryan Yates.
Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Gareth Barry tries a through ball, but Jay Rodriguez is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Gareth Barry (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dwight Gayle.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
Attempt saved. Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Joe Lolley.
Booking
Alexander Milosevic (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Wes Hoolahan replaces Stefan Johansen.
Attempt missed. Jay Rodriguez (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Gareth Barry.
Foul by Stefan Johansen (West Bromwich Albion).
Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Saidy Janko.
Jacob Murphy (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest).
Goal!
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 1, Nottingham Forest 2. Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lewis Grabban.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Gareth Barry replaces Jake Livermore.
Foul by Dwight Gayle (West Bromwich Albion).
Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mason Holgate (West Bromwich Albion).