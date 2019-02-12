Match ends, Millwall 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0.
Millwall 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday: Lions and Owls draw at The Den
Millwall and Sheffield Wednesday were unable to find a breakthrough in a goalless Championship draw at The Den.
Owls goalkeeper Keiren Westwood pushed Jed Wallace's free-kick to safety in a first half of few chances, but the game opened up after the interval.
Millwall goalkeeper Jordan Archer was called upon to deny Lucas Joao and Adam Reach in the second period, while Westwood saved twice from Aiden O'Brien at the other end.
Ryan Leonard's low shot was also thwarted by Westwood, while Lions midfielder Ben Marshall saw his header cleared off the line in the closing stages.
Wednesday are still to concede a goal in their three league matches since Steve Bruce took charge at the start of February, though they have scored only once in that time.
Millwall, who face League One's bottom club AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday, are five points clear of the relegation zone.
Millwall manager Neil Harris:
"There's been an element of people saying we're too direct. Well direct has been good for us, ever since I joined the football club in 1999.
"It's been very effective. We're very difficult to play against.
"I focus on the positives. First half was outstanding, we dominated the game. Jordan Archer (Millwall goalkeeper) kicked the ball once in 27 minutes.
"The good thing for me is we're back to being very hard to beat, especially here. If you can't win the game, you want to keep a clean sheet and get a point.
"That was important tonight, another solid defensive display."
Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce told BBC Radio Sheffield:
"First half left a lot to be desired and certainly in the second half, the formation change helped us.
"We got sucked in to going from back to front too quickly and not getting hold of the ball and trying to play.
"Any team of mine, I will always encourage to play and once we got that message across, we were a different animal.
"It was good that we got the response, because if we hadn't, we would've got rolled over. Another clean sheet is a positive for us."
Line-ups
Millwall
- 1Archer
- 12Romeo
- 4Hutchinson
- 5CooperBooked at 83mins
- 25Wallace
- 7Wallace
- 28Leonard
- 6Williams
- 44MarshallSubstituted forFergusonat 82'minutes
- 22O'BrienSubstituted forMorisonat 71'minutes
- 9GregorySubstituted forOnyedinmaat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Thompson
- 10Onyedinma
- 11Ferguson
- 15Pearce
- 16Martin
- 18Tunnicliffe
- 20Morison
Sheff Wed
- 1Westwood
- 2Palmer
- 34Hector
- 12Thorniley
- 6Fox
- 20Reach
- 23Hutchinson
- 8PelupessySubstituted forBoydat 45'minutes
- 10BannanBooked at 59mins
- 18Lucas JoãoSubstituted forForestieriat 77'minutes
- 9FletcherBooked at 66mins
Substitutes
- 17Nuhiu
- 21Boyd
- 25Dawson
- 27Iorfa
- 38Lazaar
- 39Aarons
- 45Forestieri
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
- Attendance:
- 11,828
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Millwall 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0.
Attempt missed. Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by George Boyd.
Foul by Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday).
Ryan Leonard (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Michael Hector (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fernando Forestieri.
George Boyd (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Steve Morison (Millwall).
Attempt missed. Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Barry Bannan with a cross.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Shaun Hutchinson.
Attempt blocked. Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Reach.
Attempt missed. Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jake Cooper (Millwall).
Morgan Fox (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fred Onyedinma (Millwall).
Booking
Jake Cooper (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jake Cooper (Millwall).
Foul by Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday).
Shaun Williams (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Fred Onyedinma replaces Lee Gregory because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Shane Ferguson replaces Ben Marshall.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Lee Gregory (Millwall) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Ben Marshall (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Steve Morison with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Steve Morison (Millwall) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jake Cooper with a headed pass.
Offside, Millwall. Ben Marshall tries a through ball, but Ryan Leonard is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Fernando Forestieri replaces Lucas João.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Shaun Hutchinson.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Steve Morison replaces Aiden O'Brien.
Foul by Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday).
Shaun Williams (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Marshall (Millwall).
Booking
Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
George Boyd (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall).
Hand ball by Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday).
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Shaun Williams.