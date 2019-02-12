Championship
Bristol City2QPR1

Bristol City 2-1 Queens Park Rangers: Famara Diedhiou penalty wins it for Robins

Famara Diedhiou celebrates
Famara Diedhiou celebrates his goal which secured a seventh consecutive league win for Bristol City

Famara Diedhiou netted a late penalty to earn victory over QPR and extend Bristol City's winning run in all competitions to nine matches.

The Senegal striker converted from the spot in stoppage time after he had been brought down in the area by Darnell Furlong.

City old boy Matt Smith had put Rangers ahead just before half-time, tapping into an unguarded net after Nahki Wells headed Luke Freeman's cross against the post.

Niclas Eliasson cut inside to curl in an equaliser for the hosts, and Diedhiou kept a cool head from the spot to move City up to fifth, three points clear of seventh-placed Derby.

Smith, who scored 13 goals in 20 appearances during a loan spell with Bristol City during the 2014-15 season, came close with three headed attempts before finally getting the better of Robins goalkeeper Frank Fielding.

That was only the second league goal that Lee Johnson's team have conceded in 2019.

QPR, who almost came back from 4-0 down at home to Birmingham on Saturday, then had to withstand heavy pressure to preserve their slender lead.

However, Rangers could not hold out and Steve McClaren's side remain without a Championship victory since 26 December.

Both clubs are next in action against Premier League opposition in the FA Cup fifth round, with QPR at home to Watford on Friday and Bristol City hosting Wolves on Sunday.

City's Andreas Weimann is an early doubt to face his former club, after he was withdrawn in the first half with a back injury.

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol:

"Even if we had lost that game, I was proud of the second half performance.

"I asked the players at half-time to be brave as our first-half performance wasn't good enough, I wanted the players to drive into space with the ball and create the openings.

"I haven't had to get mad too often at half-time this season, but this was one time when we weren't doing enough as individuals to take the game to the opposition.

"Every three points is vital. The boys are on a great run and it's brilliant to coach them when you get responses like that."

QPR manager Steve McClaren:

"Their penalty was ridiculous, and when the referee sees it again he will realise what a big mistake he has made.

"The foul was on Furlong, not the other way around. The fact that he took five seconds to give the penalty showed the doubt in his mind.

"We should have had at least one penalty at the other end. What the controversy shouldn't detract from is an excellent performance from ourselves.

"It is a second kick in the teeth for us after missing a late penalty, having come back against Birmingham in the last game. "I just hope my players can respond again as they did tonight because we have played really well against a team who are on a roll."

Line-ups

Bristol City

  • 1Fielding
  • 2PisanoBooked at 69mins
  • 22Kalas
  • 4Webster
  • 17KellySubstituted forDasilvaat 45'minutes
  • 21PackBooked at 62minsSubstituted forTaylorat 66'minutes
  • 14WeimannSubstituted forEliassonat 18'minutes
  • 8Brownhill
  • 20Paterson
  • 11O'Dowda
  • 9Diedhiou

Substitutes

  • 3Dasilva
  • 5Wright
  • 6Baker
  • 10Taylor
  • 19Eliasson
  • 24O'Leary
  • 45Palmer

QPR

  • 13LumleyBooked at 90mins
  • 2FurlongBooked at 90mins
  • 37LeistnerBooked at 90mins
  • 4HallBooked at 90minsSubstituted forOsayi-Samuelat 90+4'minutes
  • 23WszolekBooked at 90mins
  • 21Luongo
  • 8Cousins
  • 7Freeman
  • 3BidwellBooked at 90mins
  • 32WellsSubstituted forEzeat 78'minutes
  • 17SmithSubstituted forHemedat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Ingram
  • 10Eze
  • 11Scowen
  • 14Manning
  • 16Hemed
  • 20Osayi-Samuel
  • 24Kakay
Referee:
Tony Harrington
Attendance:
19,183

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol CityAway TeamQPR
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home15
Away11
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away21

Live Text

Match ends, Bristol City 2, Queens Park Rangers 1.

Booking

Pawel Wszolek (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Joe Lumley (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bristol City 2, Queens Park Rangers 1.

Attempt missed. Jay Dasilva (Bristol City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a fast break.

Attempt saved. Famara Diedhiou (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jay Dasilva.

Booking

Jake Bidwell (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Josh Brownhill (Bristol City).

Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers).

Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Toni Leistner (Queens Park Rangers).

Substitution

Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Bright Samuel replaces Darnell Furlong.

Goal!

Goal! Bristol City 2, Queens Park Rangers 1. Famara Diedhiou (Bristol City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Booking

Toni Leistner (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Darnell Furlong (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Grant Hall (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

Penalty Bristol City. Famara Diedhiou draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Darnell Furlong (Queens Park Rangers) after a foul in the penalty area.

Josh Brownhill (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers).

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Joe Lumley.

Attempt saved. Matty Taylor (Bristol City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamie Paterson.

Attempt blocked. Josh Brownhill (Bristol City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Paterson.

Foul by Eros Pisano (Bristol City).

Tomer Hemed (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Famara Diedhiou (Bristol City).

Darnell Furlong (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City).

Pawel Wszolek (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Josh Brownhill (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adam Webster.

Niclas Eliasson (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Eberechi Eze (Queens Park Rangers).

Tomas Kalas (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Eberechi Eze (Queens Park Rangers).

Substitution

Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Eberechi Eze replaces Nahki Wells.

Adam Webster (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nahki Wells (Queens Park Rangers).

Foul by Eros Pisano (Bristol City).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich31179560392160
2Leeds31177751351658
3Sheff Utd31167853341955
4West Brom31159762402254
5Bristol City31158840301053
6Middlesbrough301312535231251
7Derby3014884235750
8Birmingham32111384940946
9Nottm Forest32111384638846
10Aston Villa31101475649744
11Swansea31128114137444
12Hull32128124542344
13Blackburn311110104247-543
14Preston311010114746140
15Sheff Wed311010113445-1140
16QPR31116143947-839
17Stoke31911113340-738
18Brentford30910114943637
19Wigan3196163246-1433
20Millwall31710143445-1131
21Rotherham32513143151-2028
22Reading31511153244-1226
23Bolton3268182147-2626
24Ipswich3139192354-3118
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC