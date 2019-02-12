Birmingham City 0-1 Bolton Wanderers: Visitors get first away win since August

Bolton's match-winner Callum Connolly started this season on loan at Wigan from Everton

Struggling Bolton Wanderers claimed their first away win since August as they pulled off a shock against Championship play-off contenders Birmingham City.

Phil Parkinson's side arrived at St Andrew's on the back of a run of just two points in seven games, in which they had scored just three goals.

But Callum Connolly's 71st-minute header proved enough to settle the contest - and earn Bolton a double over Blues, having also won by the same 1-0 scoreline in August.

Bolton's third away win of the season lifts them within two points of safety, while Blues fell to a second home defeat in three games.

Blues carried a marginally greater threat before the break as Lukas Jutkiewicz - without a goal now in 15 games - twice went close.

As well as his powerful shot straight at Bolton goalkeeper Remi Matthews, he also went close with an effort that ended on the top of the net, while Maikel Kieftenbeld's fierce 25-yard shot flew just wide.

But home keeper Lee Camp had to be alert to deny Craig Noone at close range after ex-Blues striker Clayton Donaldson had caused some disarray in the home defence.

Jota then went closest of all for the hosts on the hour when his shot was tipped on to the post by Matthews, only to find himself immediately subbed off for January signing Kerim Mrabti.

But, instead, it was a Bolton substitute who had the game's major impact, when half-time replacement Luke Murphy crossed from a right-wing free-kick for Connolly to power home a header.

Blues' 19-goal top scorer Che Adams had a chance to equal City legend Trevor Francis's 41-year-old club record of netting in seven successive league games, but his only good chance came in injury time when he was superbly denied by Matthews' outstretched left arm.

Birmingham manager Garry Monk:

"We weren't good enough with the ball. The effort's always there but our performance level compared to how it has been was below par.

"We knew Bolton would come here looking for a point and that the few chances you have, that you'd have to take them.

"But it's about small margins and they went their way. The only way I could see them scoring was from a set-piece, which is how it turned out.

"And, after their keeper tipped that one from Jota onto the post, then we get the chance at the end. Che's been tucking them away for fun, but the keeper gambles and dives early, and then you know it's not your night."

Bolton manager Phil Parkinson:

"It was important that we bounced back after losing on Saturday. We had to rest the benchmark for what we need to do.

"We lost a lot of games by the odd goal, but we've shown everyone tonight that we're alive and kicking.

"It's a tough place to come here, against a good Birmingham team, but we had a game plan and we stuck it out for the 90 minutes.

"And it was typified by Callum Connolly's determination to get on the end of that cross and then Remi Matthews has produced a moment to match it at the end."